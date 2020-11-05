Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Learning Outside the Classroom

Society has started to place a higher demand on self-awareness, and the skills students develop while in school. One of the easiest ways to help students is to introduce them to different learning environments. Taking what students would traditionally learn in a classroom and incorporating that experience outside the classroom can change their understanding of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Learning Outside the Classroom - Shannon Burton

Society has started to place a higher demand on self-awareness, and the skills students develop while in school. One of the easiest ways to help students is to introduce them to different learning environments. Taking what students would traditionally learn in a classroom and incorporating that experience outside the classroom can change their understanding of real-life applications of what they’ve learned in the classroom. The following are just some of the places teachers can take their students to continue learning.

Field Trips

Field trips sometimes mean long bus rides, packed lunches, and museum tours. Field trips take a variety of forms and meet a variety of needs and learning styles. Along with engagement concepts and experiences, students can bond and use learning experiences to create learning communities to help each other. Learning in the field also allows instructors to get to know their students outside of the confines of the classroom, and it will enable students to see the world differently than the instructor. 

Community Engagement and Service Learning

To escape the four walls of a classroom and to allow your students to learn and serve others in their community, teachers can introduce service-learning and community engagement opportunities. This gets students out into the community and will enable them to have discussions with community members or local experts. These experiences help students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. 

Technology Outside the Classroom

With the use of smartphones and tablets, learning over the summer or during longer breaks has become easier than ever. With the right apps, it’s easy for students to access content that is tied to what they are learning in the classroom or brush up on skills that they need extra help with. 

Study Abroad

Once in college, students will have the opportunity to study abroad and enroll in foreign universities to take classes. Students who go overseas are more willing to take courses outside of their major and become more confident about traveling and often choose to stay for longer-term programs once they are comfortable. In turn, universities are internationalizing their curriculum and offer faculty-led programs to help students increase their understanding of the world.

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Alina Fortenberry
    Community//

    A Discussion with Alina Fortenberry About Motivating Students to Succeed: Part 2

    by Joey Claudio
    Alina Fortenberry
    Community//

    A Discussion with Alina Fortenberry About Motivating Students to Succeed

    by Joey Claudio
    Community//

    Lessons From Inspirational Women In STEM: “Here Are 5 Things That Should Be Done to Improve the US Educational System” with Dr. Sandra Mohr

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.