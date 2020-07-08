Learning from the 20s

I am in my 30s. These are my learnings from the 20s:

1. People pleasing is a vice. Rerouting your GPS as per the popular view will lead you to a black hole.

2. Powder your face but powder your personality better. Glitz and glamour is always looking for fresh faces; personality doesn’t judge your forlorn jammies.

3. You don’t have to wear all your money. The emporia is an infrastructure, it doesn’t have to be your name seal.

4. It is more important to know who you definitely can’t be in love with than knowing who you will fall for. Please date.

5. Your work is a part of your life, not your whole life. Your family is a part of your life, not your whole life. Your love, your child, is a part of your life, not your whole life.

6. You are not obliged to be what you were yesterday or even an hour below. Don’t let anybody patronise you or hold you to the hotspot when you have elevated your life condition.

7. Be a learner. The goal is always to be better than what you were yesterday.

8. Call out the bully and have the courage to move out of toxic relationships.

9. You are as susceptible to glory as to failures. Don’t be too hard on yourself. Learn to forgive your own self and embrace your polished-unpolished mirror.

10. Set the codes. Set the boundaries. Respect and space are not just for victims of the pandemic. Vocalise your needs.

.

.

.

#inmythirties#30s#learnings#wordporn#powerofwords#learningsfromthe30s#wordsofwisdom#word#wordsofaffirmation