Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Learning from the 20s

I am in my 30s. These are my learnings from the 20s: 1. People pleasing is a vice. Rerouting your GPS as per the popular view will lead you to a black hole.  2. Powder your face but powder your personality better. Glitz and glamour is always looking for fresh faces; personality doesn’t judge your […]

By

I am in my 30s. These are my learnings from the 20s:

1. People pleasing is a vice. Rerouting your GPS as per the popular view will lead you to a black hole. 

2. Powder your face but powder your personality better. Glitz and glamour is always looking for fresh faces; personality doesn’t judge your forlorn jammies. 

3. You don’t have to wear all your money. The emporia is an infrastructure, it doesn’t have to be your name seal. 

4. It is more important to know who you definitely can’t be in love with than knowing who you will fall for. Please date.

5. Your work is a part of your life, not your whole life. Your family is a part of your life, not your whole life. Your love, your child, is a part of your life, not your whole life. 

6. You are not obliged to be what you were yesterday or even an hour below. Don’t let anybody patronise you or hold you to the hotspot when you have elevated your life condition.

7. Be a learner. The goal is always to be better than what you were yesterday. 

8. Call out the bully and have the courage to move out of toxic relationships.

9. You are as susceptible to glory as to failures. Don’t be too hard on yourself. Learn to forgive your own self and embrace your polished-unpolished mirror.

10. Set the codes. Set the boundaries. Respect and space are not just for victims of the pandemic. Vocalise your needs. 
.
.
.
#inmythirties#30s#learnings#wordporn#powerofwords#learningsfromthe30s#wordsofwisdom#word#wordsofaffirmation

    Pallavi Mahajan, Gender Advocate | Chevening Scholar | Global Citizen

    I think a lot and most often I am able to word my thoughts.

    There are times my words make to coherent essays but there are more times that my monosyllables enclose gamut of emotions.

    To me open ended play of words is as assuring as flow of words with caveats and disclaimers.

    My words define my mood, my vulnerabilities, my visions and most importantly, all of me.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    things money can&#039;t buy
    Community//

    20 Invaluable Things Money Can’t Buy

    by Tenzin Nyima
    Wisdom//

    This Simple Change Can Radically Improve Your Life and Relationships

    by Benjamin P. Hardy
    Community//

    The Importance of Enjoying Life without Ristrictions

    by Duku

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.