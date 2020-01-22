Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Learn To Love Your Whole Self

How to reframe negative thinking to inspire younger generation to build confidence.

By

“Tell me the body part between your neck and knees that you love most.” That was the command given to a room full of career women in a workshop my friend attended recently. My friend told me that she, and the rest of the attendees, struggled with this big-time. “Think about it,” she said, “You can’t pick your eyes or your smile or your ankles or feet—what do you pick?”

There is no question that today’s media content is informing our girls—and us—on a daily basis that they are not thin nor sexy enough. The average fashion model, seen in ads and magazines, according to Radar programs, weighs 23% less than the average woman. Celebrities “tell all” about how they retain their size zero – ZERO! – bodies. Less than two percent of girls and women in this country possess the skinny-with-full-breasts body type plastered throughout media. It’s horrifying but not surprising that seventy-eight percent of girls are unhappy with their bodies by age 17.

It is enough to make us parents want to hurl our technology out the window, pack our belongings, and move to Yakutat, Alaska (a Forbes-recommended destination for getting off the grid). But there’s something we can do: We can soak in the fact that what we model for our girls matters even more than what they see in media. Says Dr. Leslie Sim, clinical director of Mayo Clinic’s eating disorders program and a child psychologist, “Moms are probably the most important influence on a daughter’s body image.”

That’s the good news, and the bad news.

Over and over I hear girls in our program talking about how their moms hate their hips or refuse to wear bathing suits or don’t want to be in family pictures unless their bodies are hidden behind others. Girls pick up our every sigh when we try on jeans that are snug, every groan when we don’t like how our dress fits. And they hate hearing our disparaging remarks. It makes them feel sad because they love us, while also normalizing the act of trash-talking our bodies.

Here’s a way to turn things around quickly:

When she catches you checking out your reflection, make a point of saying something positive out loud, like, “Look at these curvy, beautiful hips, will you?” or “I just love this belly that held you when I was pregnant” or “Thank you strong calves for getting me to Fed Ex before it closed!” You can say your comment fierce or playful—but you have to say it with intention. Maybe even add, “Hey, we are so lucky to get the awesome genes for big strong thighs [or insert other body part]!”

She may smile, laugh…or even roll her eyes and walk away. But she’s taking in that moment, and all the other moments you do this, and learning what it looks like to actually appreciate a normal, imperfect and wonderful body. The bonus: While doing this for her, you will likely experience a boost in your own confidence.

Now…what is your favorite body party between your neck and your knees?

    Michelle Cove, Founder & Executive Director at MEDIAGIRLS

    Michelle Cove is the founder and Executive Director of MEDIAGIRLS, an award-winning nonprofit that teaches girls and young women how to know their self-worth and use social media to uplift one another. She is a best-selling author, award-winning filmmaker, and journalist whose projects have been featured on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Katie Couric’s talk show “Katie,” “The Today Show,” and national publications including The Washington Post, Psychology Today, Parenting, and U.S. World News & Report. She is the author of the book I Love Mondays (Seal Press, 2012), co-author of the national bestseller I’m Not Mad, I Just Hate You!: A New Understanding of Mother-Daughter Conflict (Viking, 1999), and author of Seeking Happily Ever After (Tarcher Penguin, 2010). Michelle was Sr. Editor of the national magazine Girls’ Life, and continues to blog regularly for the award-winning Huffington Post Parents and Girls Leadership Institute. Michelle lectures and leads workshops around the U.S., and has spoken at numerous institutions including: Harvard University, Stanford University, Boston College, Boston University, Clark University, and Sixth & I. She has presented at several conferences, including Mom 2.0 Summit, Celebrating Women: Mind, Body & Spirit, The National Media Literacy and Education Conference, Boston International Kids Film Festival and The Worcester Women’s Leadership conference. Michelle is married with a 15-year-old daughter and lives in Brookline, Mass. Visit www.michellecove.com to learn more about Michelle’s projects.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Reshaping Body Image

    by Tammie Rachell Largent
    Wisdom//

    5 Ways Parents of Preschoolers Can Raise a Body-Positive Kid

    by Common Sense Media
    Community//

    “I think acceptance comes with the understanding that in the end, we are all basically the same” with Renee Cafaro and Chaya Weiner

    by Chaya Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.