Learn the art of letting go

I work as a success strategist for brands and individuals. A career where I have to be strong, stand up for what I believe in and defend my standing to get the desired long term outcomes for my client and for my reputation managing or guiding them. I have to stay focused and be willing to play hard ball in negotiations to get the best deals for my clients.

My Mum said recently “You are not one to let people mess around, don’t start now.” In the same week my fiancé said after hearing me on the phone, “I’m proud of the way you stand up for yourself.”

All this passion and fight can be utterly exhausting.

I often work with top tier business-people, celebrities and sporting stars and this strength of character and decisiveness suits their characters and needs.

So fight and making things happen I had repeatedly stamped into my core identity along with relentless work rate and productivity. All things I now know have no bearing on who I am or indeed goals I reach.

During lock down in 2020 the journey inward has been the most important journey of all. It is said to not expect change if you are not willing to make one.

Not being one to do anything by half, I have made many changes. So much so that what and who I looked up to (aspirationally) before lockdown , I now no longer do as what I value has changed.

… With thanks to James Clear I have discovered atomic habits, I have worked on self-worth and value so that I no longer seek external validation, Reading and listening more than broadcasting, meditation, journaling, running, training with Tracy Anderson, kundalini yoga, cutting out gluten and lactose, ayurvedic principles for daily living to undergoing timeline therapy, hypnosis, NLP and kinetic shift from the King of Timeline Therapy Mr Jeff Kidner. (If you get the chance to work with him, please do)

I will be walking into 2021 a positively transformed woman. Below is a lesson I would like to share.

Lately I have been listening to a bite size meditation and learning on opposition by Deepak Chopra. I play it on repeat and have a post-it-note stuck to a world map on my office wall.

Here is what it says :

Do less and accomplish more

Do nothing and accomplish everything

“When I feel opposition I will not oppose it, in return. Today I will oppose nothing that occurs I will resist nothing.”

After doing my Deepak Chopra 21 days of abundance meditation (If you haven't done it try it) I posted the below on my Instagram



The universe is an elegantly orchestrated symphony when our body and mind is in concert with the universe everything becomes spontaneous and effortless and the exuberance of the universe flows through us in joyful ecstasy … ⠀

⠀

This is the essence of the law of lease effort TRUSTING that everything in the universe is as it should be in perfect harmony knowing this we dance to the rhythm of the cosmos living life in comfort and ease shedding the belief that abundance is the result of struggle. ⠀

⠀

The law of least effort tells us that WE CAN DO LESS AND ACCOMPLISH MORE but first we must practice acceptance. The more readily you accept the circumstances of your life in this moment , the easier your life becomes. ⠀

⠀

When you struggle against this moment you are actually struggling against the entire universe and while you may have your intention for your life to change in some way accepting it as it is right now places you in the best position to obtain your goals. We have likely all heard the expression no pain no gain that we have to work diligently to achieve what we want in life. ⠀

⠀

However the law of least effort teaches us that when we act in harmony with nature established in the knowledge of our true self and motivated by love. We can create the success and good fortune we desire with effortless ease.⠀

⠀

You can put this into practice today by accepting all people and circumstances in your life exactly as they are. Take responsibility for your life without blaming yourself. Knowing that everything is as it should be. ⠀

⠀

Practice defencelessness and relinquish the need to convince or persuade others of your point of view.⠀

⠀

Here’s a beautiful mantra for your week.

“I expect and accept abundance to flow easily to me.”

(Photo reference : Sian Gunney Taken on iphone Brecon Beacons Four Waterfall walk)

(Author Sian Gunney 22nd July 2020 via Instagram)

