Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leadership Tips for Small Business Owners

If you are a small business owner or any kind of leader in a small business, you will find that you are in a very interesting position. In large companies, the owner is often detached from the workers on the ground floor. These companies are just too big for them to be able to make […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Leadership Tips For Small Business Owners - Steven Lewis Weiner - Thrive Global

If you are a small business owner or any kind of leader in a small business, you will find that you are in a very interesting position. In large companies, the owner is often detached from the workers on the ground floor. These companies are just too big for them to be able to make a personal connection with everyone.

On the other hand, in small businesses, the owner can have a very personal connection with all of the workers. This is an incredible asset, which you can use to your advantage. Here are some leadership tips to follow if you are a small business owner.

Have Vision

As the owner of a small business you must have the foresight to know exactly where your company is going and how you will get there. By having a clear direction, coupled with the ability to know exactly what needs to be done, you will find that your employees will put great faith in you.

Lead By Example

Since you are more involved in the day-to-day operations of the company and your actions are seen directly by the employees, it’s important that you lead by example.

If you want your employees to work hard, then you need to work even harder, to set a good example. If you are sitting lazily in your office all day, how can you expect your workers to do any better?

Take Responsibility

Personal responsibility is another important aspect attached to being a small business owner. You cannot hide behind a management hierarchy, as you would be able to do in a large company. If you make a mistake as a small business owner, you need to be transparent about it, admitting your error and remedying it in a responsible and timely way.

By doing this, you will set a great example that will trickle down throughout your business.

Be A Mentor

Leaders of all types should strive to be great mentors as well. This is doubly true for small business owners, who can pass direct personal experience down to those wishing to acquire it. By mentoring your employees, you are showing them that you value them and are willing to invest in them. They will appreciate this and their hard work and dedication will improve your business down the road.

Steven Lewis Weiner

Steven Lewis Weiner, Business Owner at Banner Stakes

Owner of Invention Xpress and Banner Stakes, Steven Lewis Weiner is a dedicated business owner and innovator based in San Francisco. Since 2012, Steven Lewis Weiner and the Banner Stakes team have helped companies reduce liability and convey warnings with their high quality and durable barrier systems. Most recently, Steven Lewis Weiner launched Invention Xpress, a company that provides a complete startup partnership for entrepreneurs with an idea for a product or company. Though Weiner invested in both of his companies, he is constantly conceptualizing new ideas. To keep up with the latest from Steven Lewis Weiner, connect with him on LinkedIn!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Small Business Leadership
Community//

3 Stress Free Leadership Tips That Are Important In Achieving Success In Leadership Of Small Businesses

by Rob
Community//

9 Successful Entrepreneurs on Their Best Advice for Small Business Owners

by Heather DeSantis
Community//

The Best Employee Engagement Strategies for Small Businesses

by Carson Tate

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.