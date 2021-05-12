Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leadership Lessons from the Pandemic

The last year has been extremely challenging for everyone, both personally and professionally. It has been more vital than ever to have confident, successful leaders in your company, that can successfully adapt to any situation and offer essential support to their team members during difficult and stressful events. Here are some important leadership lessons from […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Rick-Simon-Chicago-Illinois-Leadership-Pandemic
Rick-Simon-Chicago-Illinois-Leadership-Pandemic

The last year has been extremely challenging for everyone, both personally and professionally. It has been more vital than ever to have confident, successful leaders in your company, that can successfully adapt to any situation and offer essential support to their team members during difficult and stressful events. Here are some important leadership lessons from the pandemic.

Be flexible and prepared.

Flexibility has revealed itself as one of the most essential qualities of any leader during the pandemic. Many businesses were forced to completely change how they served their customers, moving to virtual or contactless services. Managers had to make decisions quickly about how to best distribute work among employees and accommodate the precarious situations many people faced. Leaders have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt effectively to rapidly shifting circumstances. In the future, leaders can be assisted in acclimating to changing norms by creating plans for different significant events that are likely to occur, such as natural disasters or political unrest.

Be empathetic

The pandemic is fundamentally a human crisis, and it became more apparent than ever that one of the most vital skills a leader can have is compassion and empathy. Many employees experienced traumatic or uncertain circumstances during the crisis; good leaders responded to these catastrophes with understanding and accommodation. Empathy is critical to building trust and loyalty among team members in a business environment, and everyone in a position of power should remember to always lead with kindness.

Communicate

One of the biggest challenges of remote work has been communication. The best leaders made sure that, despite the obstacles that physical distance creates, they were constantly communicating with their team members to make sure that everyone was both safe and productive. It is easy for instructions and communications to be misconstrued when everyone is working in a different place. Good leaders over-communicate so that everyone is aware of expectations and protocols, and no one feels unsupported.

Good leaders are who people look to during a crisis to set an example, and the best of them repay that regard by leading in an exemplary manner. They remember that the most crucial part of any business is the people who work for it and that creating a culture of trust and support in the workplace is vital to helping those people.

This article was originally published on richardsimonchicago.com.

    Richard Simon Chicago, President and CEO at United Service Companies

    Richard Simon is the President and CEO of United Service Companies. As a Chicago-native, he feels so strongly about enriching the city. He is dedicated to improving the city through tourism and travel. He took a seat on the Chicago Convention and Tourism Bureau board, now Choose Chicago. In addition to that, he also is involved with Friends of the Park, Gateway Green, and Greater North Michigan Avenue Association, now the Magnificent Mile Association. Rick Simon also has a seat on the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association board, where he is the only non-hotel professional.

    Richard Simon has worked with USC in various capacities since its creation in 1965. He worked his way up through the ranks and assumed the roles of CEO and president in 1985. Under Richard Simon’s leadership, USC has expanded outwards from its home base in Chicago to provide services to customers throughout the United States. USC provides outstanding janitorial, staffing, and security services to its clients, and is dedicated to innovating and pushing the standards of the service industry. USC began by custodial staff to local trade shows and expanded its services to meet the needs of its customers; adapting to meet the needs of the moment is a foundational value of USC and one which Richard Simon always keeps in mind when looking to improve the business.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Are you ready to adapt as a modern leader?

    by Andy Brown
    Community//

    How 2020 Has Changed Leadership To Focus On Employee Wellbeing

    by Alicia Walker
    Community//

    Leaders Are Adapting To COVID-19

    by Kevin Ortzman
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.