Leadership in Times of Crisis – How to Get Out of a Difficult Time Successfully

We are living in a time of uncertainty, thanks to the advance of the new coronavirus, which requires daily decision-making. In addition, society increasingly demands a leadership position from executives in key positions. It is not surprising that we are at the forefront of all trust research, ahead of governments, politicians, and the media. This is because, among other characteristics, leaders must be willing to perform actions that others are not capable of. And the current world stage is a clear example of how we can make a difference.

A time of crisis is the best time for a leader to show his courage and take risks. Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani says, "the right person in leadership shows up even better in the most difficult times." Anyone who has seen "The Fate of a Nation," which won the Oscar for Gary Oldman in the role of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II, knows what Giuliani is talking about. Because, when the environment is known, and everything goes normally, almost anyone is capable of leading. The problem begins when we lose the north when everyday life is imperfect and unstable. The first step of the leader in times of crisis is to be honest and consistent. In difficult times, it is essential not to lose the confidence of the team. Thus, it is necessary to be honest about the difficulties and the strategy adopted by the company to face the crisis. Consistency must be present in all dimensions of management: in discourse, attitudes, and decisions.

Strengthen communication.

A good flow of communication can keep the team engaged, in addition to improving the work environment. To do this, the leader must share information, including the market situation, the competition and, above all, the obstacles to overcome. Meetings with the team are very useful in the communication process and serve to clarify doubts, define priorities, and direct efforts.

Manage emotions.

In times of crisis, insecurity and concern among employees is common. And this set of factors can negatively affect productivity. Thus, it is up to the leader to understand the situation and manage emotions, always trying to value skills and motivate the team.

Do not postpone decisions.

During the crisis, agility in decision-making becomes more important, especially to avoid wasting resources and ensure greater flexibility in the face of adversity. Changes in plans should occur, but in a structured way.

Review goals and objectives

Crisis management also requires a review of the goals and objectives of the company to make them compatible with the new reality. With this measure, it is possible to maintain focus on the main routines, realign supply and demand, reorient teams and establish new lines of work.