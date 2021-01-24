Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Lawyer-moms Who Think Their Life Is Too Messy for Mindfulness Should Read This

Contributor's Note: This post was originally published on Above the Law in partnership with MothersEsquire.

Contributor’s Note: This post was originally published on Above the Law in partnership with MothersEsquire.

Do a Google image search for the word “mindfulness” and pictures will appear of beautifully kempt women, swathed in pastels or sepia tones, sitting serenely near a lake, in a field, or on some mountaintop. Then do a Google image search for “lawyer mom” and up pops the ubiquitous lady in a suit, often in a messy kitchen, juggling a baby and a briefcase or laptop. Based on this, it would seem that mindfulness just isn’t for the lawyer-mom. We aren’t those ladies in soft colors who have the time to sit around in nature. We’re the ones in dark suits with too many demands, too little help, and — implicitly the images accuse — too much ambition.

But I’m a lawyer-mom and have an active meditation practice. In fact, I went so far down that path that I’m now a certified meditation teacher. I didn’t start a meditation practice in spite of my dual roles as mom and attorney. I started one because of them. I’ve written here before about my difficult pregnancy with my first daughter and how my firm helped my practice survive by supporting me through that pregnancy. The rest of that story is how a mindfulness practice helped me heal from that experience and undo the mental frameworks that caused it, so I could grow and thrive.

I had read about mindfulness practices before I became pregnant with my daughter, but I never was able to establish a regular practice until it became so clear that I needed it. The year after my daughter was born, I had a two-week wrongful-death trial coming up. My husband and I still had not gotten our daughter to sleep through the night. I had so many things to do that I struggled to decide what to do next. I was so tired that I was seriously considering going part-time or even changing careers because I felt like I was bad at everything. I can’t even remember why, but one day I just decided to try meditating.

Continue reading at Above the Law

    Claire E. Parsons, Lawyer, mom, blogger, meditation teacher at Brilliant Legal Mind

    Claire E. Parsons is a Member at Adams Law, PLLC in Covington, Kentucky. She has practiced for the last twelve years in the areas of litigation, civil rights, employment, school law, special education, and municipal law. Claire lives in Union, Kentucky with her husband, Brian, their two daughters, and two dogs.

    Claire is an active leader in her community and in the legal profession. She has led innovative charitable programs in her community, statewide legal organizations, committees relating to the promotion of women professionals, and serves nationally on the Board of MothersEsquire. Claire is also a frequent writer and speaker for these and other organizations. She has published and spoken about numerous topics, ranging from complex legal issues, to law practice, networking and marketing, as well as mindfulness and wellness for lawyers and other professionals. She writes regularly on LinkedIn and even co-authored a book this year with 19 other women lawyers about how they used the platform to network and pursue career goals during the pandemic.

    In 2013, Claire began a mindfulness practice early in her law career and as she was learning to be a new mom to her eldest daughter, Sophie. When Claire began the practice, she saw it gradually transform her life for the better by helping her to reduce overthinking, manage stress, and infuse compassion practices into her daily life. Over the next few years, she continued to study mindfulness practices and attend retreats.

    In 2018, Claire began speaking and writing on these topics and she quickly became regarded as a resource for professionals as someone who can explain meditation practices in an approachable and practical way. In 2020, she completed the online meditation teacher certification program with The Mindfulness Center founded by Deborah Norris, Ph.D., to refine her understanding of the science of mindfulness and its practical applications. Claire enjoys sharing her experience with mindfulness in her practical, and often humorous voice, to help humanize the legal profession and to make life a little easier for her community.

