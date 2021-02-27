Lawrence Ignaczak on Seeking God’s Guidance and Direction

Our lives are always seeking and searching for God’s truth. In these troubling times, there always seems to be more problems to solve than answers we can find. Lawrence says this is down to us not seeking the God of all wisdom and knowledge in coming to receive the answers we need.

However, Lawrence Ignaczak, an Independent Optavia Coach who assists clients in a journey of transformation towards a Healthier Mind, Body, and Spirit says there are 5 pillars we can utilize in our daily lives that will give us greater clarity and direction: when implemented as our daily routine. They can also make a major impact in both our personal lives; as well as, helping impact the lives of others.

1. Cleansing your Heart and Mind

We need to seek God directly to cleanse our hearts and minds and ask Him directly if there is anything specific that is blocking us from hearing God’s voice to then follow up in asking Him to help us remove it. That also requires us to both confess and repent for any wrongdoing past and present and to also pave the way to receiving spiritual ears to hear.

2. Surrendering on Our Knees

Once we begin to hear and are tuned in to God’s voice. We must surrender to God’s instruction. Sometimes, this can be a simple instruction from Him or through someone else to be more diligent in the reading of God’s Word. Other times, it may be communicated through the trials or circumstances that we may be facing! Some answers will require us to pray in an expectantly hopeful and continuous manner and wait on the answer we are to receive. The key here is never to attempt to move ahead of God when we do not receive an immediate answer. Sometimes, the perceived delay on our part is God developing both our faith and trust in the final outcome. You can’t expect to receive what you are not ready to receive. God preparing your heart to receive is often the reason for the delay in receiving an answer.

3. Asking God for what we need

We can never expect to receive what we do not ask for in advance. Also, God while providing for all our needs does not apply to a wish list of wants and desires that we do not necessarily need. Everything we ask for will be provided for us if it is God’s will to do so. Things asked for outside of His will simply will not. God’s guidance comes through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and that relationship includes asking, receiving, and hearing God’s voice. As it says in Matthew 7:7: Ask it shall be given you, Seek, and you will find, Knock, and it will be opened to you. God has a special place in His heart for you and that includes having an extraordinary life planned for you. Receiving the extraordinary means coming to Him humbly and in obedience which only results in receiving further blessings.

4. Overcoming Anxiety in God’s Strength

God did not wire us to become anxious or nervous in the things of this world but to become separated from it. The number of earthly possessions or special toys we can acquire should never be a replacement for God’s love and a lot of the anxieties we can have sometimes are a net result of putting more importance on becoming rich in material possessions rather than focusing on our personal relationship in Jesus Christ. We are always to seek the Kingdom and put God first in everything we do. God tells us in several different passages in the Bible not to be anxious or for our hearts to be troubled by the things of this world. ( Ex: See Philippians 4:6 John 14:1) God simply tells us not to worry about as He will provide over and above what we can possibly expect including our future home when our lives on earth are complete. Coming to God in prayer continually with our personal intentions will relieve anxious thoughts knowing that God is faithful regarding all of His promises.

5. Waiting on God’s Promises

God will deliver on His promises for us when we both wait and put our trust in Him. Our God is the God of the impossible for us but totally possible with Him. In waiting for fulfillment from God’s endless supply we must also believe in the promises of God that we will receive what we ask for. God is omniscient, omnipotent, and omnipresent. He sees the entire picture that we can only have a partial view at best and sometimes it can be a totally blind trust. When waiting on God, we are also gaining wisdom to how God thinks and also learning the ways of God to follow.

Following these simple steps in your daily walk will provide us the additional light we require to see things more clearly. His Word is truly a lamp to our feet and a light onto our paths. (Psalm 119:105) Left on our own we will falter and fail. Reliant on God will lead us to the path leading to everlasting life. Keeping your mind and focused on God will have you never run out of resources. However, relying on yourself will have you running on empty which only leads to further disappointments and to become discouraged as a result.

