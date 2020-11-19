Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Launching In A Pandemic?

The New Normal offers a host of opportunities for new product creators to make an impact.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Launching a new physical product was always going to be a challenge – even a risk, but launching in a pandemic that never seems to go away – that’s just crazy, right?

But in reality, unless your product relates specifically to an industry which has been particularly hard hit this year (travel, hospitality), it’s possible that this is the best time of all to launch for some very practical reasons.

Although Amazon has been the retail winner of 2020, there have been other shifts in buying patterns. Indie creators (Etsy sales for this quarter are up 128%), ethical brands and businesses founded by people of color have all seen improved visibility and sales. Thoughtful buying choices that might not have crossed people’s minds a year ago are increasingly important.

All of this means that the four core elements of launching a new product have changed – in your favor.

The New Education

The explosion in online education means that the secrets to launching your product on Amazon, running a viral giveaway on Instagram or finding a standout voice for our brand don’t have to be cloaked in mystery (or cost many thousands of dollars) any more.

You can curate your own affordable MBA that meets the precise needs of your product idea, and there is so much choice that you can even seek out educators who connect most with you in terms of values, race, gender identity or faith – those thoughtful buying choices again!

Know Your Niche – And Honor It

Market research remains vital – now more so than ever, as customers look for more niche qualities when they shop.

They want to know what underpinning of diversity or sustainability your product has, they want to support underrepresented business owners and they want to know that they are buying from a person, not a bland franchise. Identifying these dream customers and tailoring your product and messaging to their needs is now not just a personal choice, but a solid business model.

Assemble A Global Team From Your Sofa

Access to creative talent remains as easy as ever (freelancer platform UpWork also reports that revenues are up for 2020), and access to manufacturing in China, for instance, is unhampered (check out Alibaba.com).

Wrapped in a blanket on your sofa, you can hire a graphic designer in Bucharest, a product engineer in Buenos Aires, and order samples from a factory in Guangdong. Juggling this with a full time job too? Hire a VA from from anywhere from Lagos to Laguna Beach to handle your admin.

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Finally, if getting your creation into your favourite stores is your goal, there’s some more good news.

All the trade fairs are cancelled this Spring, and without a nationwide-accessible vaccine, Fall might be a bust too. This means that the big names who can throw tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars at a vast presence at NY NOW now have to rely on virtual launches.

This can really level the playing field for a newbie like you if you are highly persistent with a well-targeted and personal campaign aimed at your dream retailer.

Launching in a pandemic might at first seem impossible, but with persistence and ingenuity, the tools to do it both leanly and effectively are readily available. A sold out Spring launch could still be at your fingertips.

    Sarah Lidwell-Durnin Thrive Global

    Sarah Lidwell-Durnin, Product Strategist and Educator at Sarah Lidwell-Durnin

    Sarah Lidwell-Durnin is a product strategist who helps creative, ambitious women launch successful new products. Educated at Trinity College Dublin, she has supplied retailers all over the world from Anthropologie to Liberty with her own products, and has been featured in World of Interiors and The Sunday Times.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Shana Lydle: “Don’t neglect your own time, space, and rest”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Is COVID-19 The Right Time To Start a Business? Turns out so…

    by Felix Yim
    Community//

    Jason Nadaf: “Automate everything”

    by Jerome Knyszewski, CEO of HeavyShift

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.