Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Launching a Business Without Capital

The internet provides countless ways for the average person to start a business of their own and turn it into a profitable venture. Although traditional businesses require thousands of dollars in startup capital, that’s not always the case with online businesses. This guide can help you address your cash flow challenges as you launch a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Launching a Business Without Capital - Nurbek Turdukulov

The internet provides countless ways for the average person to start a business of their own and turn it into a profitable venture. Although traditional businesses require thousands of dollars in startup capital, that’s not always the case with online businesses. This guide can help you address your cash flow challenges as you launch a business of your own.

Keep Your Day Job

If it’s at all possible, you should continue working your traditional job as you launch your business. This will give you an influx of money that you can use to support yourself and market your business. It can take a while before your business starts making money, so having a reliable income source will be necessary in the meantime.

Look For Investors

You can raise extra capital by looking for people to invest in your business. One option is to start a crowdfunding campaign to help you raise the capital you need. Crowdfunding involves using tiers to offer different rewards based on the size of the investor’s contribution. Just be sure to read the crowdfunding platform’s terms of service because they charge fees and place other restrictions on fundraisers.

Use Free Resources

There are plenty of free resources available to help you start a business from start to finish. You can find free templates to help you create a decent commercial website, and you’ll be able to find cheap hosting options for the site. Additionally, it costs you nothing to create social media accounts for your business, which you can use to build your brand image and develop a following. You can use freelance sites to find graphic artists and other services to help you set up and run your business. There are very few things that you can’t outsource at a low-cost rate or for free if you’re willing to look.

In general, you should plan for three to six months of struggling before your business starts to show a profit. In some cases, it may take even longer. You should create a plan that allows you to continue operating your business without driving you deeper into debt. This will help you stay in a good position when your business does start to turn a profit.

    Nurbek Turdukulov, Private Equity Investor at Entrepreneur

    With a strong desire to bring about change in the world, Nurbek Turdukulov has forged the way for many innovations and new businesses throughout his career. Nurbek welcomes new opportunities and ideas to the table, all while continuing to educate himself on growing industries. He is an accomplished individual who has been very active in the public as well, volunteering his time and services to serve as a board member on a variety of committees. In his roles, he meets adversity with ambition and never sees a challenge as a dead end. He is thankful for his parents’ encouragement towards building a strong work ethic, as well as his educational opportunities he has been blessed with. Visit NurbekTurdukulov.com to learn more about his accomplishments!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Four Secrets To Success As A Midlife Entrepreneur
    Community//

    Four Secrets To Success As A Midlife Entrepreneur

    by Caroline Castrillon
    old age, problem and people concept - close up of senior man in glasses thinking
    Community//

    The 4 Most Costly Business Owner Myths

    by David Finkel
    Community//

    The 4 Most Costly Business Owner Myths

    by David Finkel

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.