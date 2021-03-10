Latina Storyteller Mentors Underrepresented Writers to Amplify Their Voices Through TV and Film

Dubbed as an “Artist to Watch” by the New York Times, Evette Vargas is easily one of the most important storytellers of her time. The award-winning writer, director, producer, and mentor has contributed impactful stories in today’s entertainment industry, from film to television. With her knowledge, experiences, and expertise, Evette is continually molding the future generation of storytellers through her company, The Writers Room 5050 Foundation, Inc.

Evette is a first-generation Puerto Rican born in the Bronx, New York. The challenges and eye-opening scenarios of her upbringing fostered her desire to create an impact by using her creative gifts. As a Latina, she found it challenging to fit in with her peers, so Evette wanted to find her voice. She took on various careers after college, from graphic design to fashion. But her true passion was in storytelling. “I yearned to tell stories and wanted to study film,” said Evette. “I have the ability to capture experiences from different points of view, both authentically and empathetically,” she shared further.

Today, Evette has amazed viewers with her well-produced series on Amazon, MTV, Bravo, and DirectTV. She has also efficiently launched interactive content for the hit film Fast and Furious, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Madonna, and the Wu-Tang Clan. Evette has also produced, wrote, and directed Emmy-nominated digital series, including Dark Prophet starring Henry Rollins. Additionally, the writer has sold her drama series entitled Muses to TNT Super Deluxe.

“I write grounded, character-driven high-concept narratives in the genres of crime, thriller, sci-fi, magical realism, psychological, and dark humor,” said Evette. “My voice is real and raw with a sharp sense of humor,” she added. Evette is also the genius behind an MGM Television drama series, together with Marc Guggenheim and Rosario Dawson as executive producers. Currently, Evette is developing a drama series for Entertainment One with Peter Johnson while simultaneously working on developing a project with Gamechanger Pictures.

Over the years, Evette has found her place among some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. As the writer of a companion piece entitled The Current War VR Experience, Evette had the opportunity to work with the global phenomenon Benedict Cumberbatch. The project opened more doors for Evette. She was commissioned by Final Draft to create the professional script writing template for VR, AR, and XR writing called the Evette Vargas Immersive play.

Furthermore, Evette is an esteemed member of the Writers Guild of America and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and producers Guild of America. As the founder of The Writers Room 5050, Evette hopes to help other creatives become the best storytellers. When asked how her company began, the writer often jokes about how she started a company accidentally. But behind the humble facade, her brand was a product of her vision for inclusion and welcoming more talents from all walks of life into the industry.

“The Writers Room 5050 Foundation was certainly a dream, but in earnest, it organically grew out of my activism. For more than a decade, I have been mentoring and creating opportunities for underrepresented storytellers—Latinx, BIPOC, LGBTQAI+, and women in the entertainment business, as well as fostering fresh voices,” said Evette. She feels an immense responsibility to break down the barriers for underrepresented storytellers and break into the competitive jungle of television and film.

The Writers Room 5050 Foundation reflects Evette’s commitment to the movement of change, nurturing one talent at a time. The storyteller sets the bar higher for anyone who envisions building a legacy as she eradicates walls and boundaries.