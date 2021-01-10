Lasting Growth Happens with These 5 Success Strategies

When you think about how hard it is to make changes in your life, you’re tempted to give up before you even start. It feels easier to coast through a good enough life, and too many do.

Everywhere you look, another person or situation is trying to convince you a mediocre life is perfectly fine.

In one of her songs, Taylor Swift says, “People throw rocks at things that shine.” Marianne Williamson is famous for having said, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?”

Society has conditioned us against stepping out and claiming our inner power. When a leader pursues greater success and the kind of life they want to live, they’re treated differenly.

Life is short and time can never be recovered. Each moment is precious and should be lived to the fullest. Here are five strategies to create lasting growth that leads to an unlimited life.

Start with the Inner Work

Real growth starts within each of us. Primarily in our minds. There are struggles and self-limiting beliefs that we have to battle before we can move forward.

Take some time for self-examination and self-awareness of where you are and where you want to be. Address that little voice in your head that gets uncomfortable at the thought of stepping outside of your comfort zone.

Always Tell Yourself the Truth

For the inner work to manifest into areas of growth, it starts with honesty. It’s too easy to lie — especially to ourselves. Real change starts with getting honest about the things that have held you back in the past, and what scares you about the future.

The growth lasts when you get honest and stay honest. You will have setbacks, and honesty helps keep you covering up what will help you. There is power in embracing authenticity.

Focus on Taking Steps

When you look at the big picture, it’s easy to get discouraged at everything that needs to happen to create change and growth. If you want to lose 50 pounds, it seems daunting. If you want to leave a job you hate, you are flooded with 100 thoughts of what needs to happen.

The best way to approach lasting growth is to focus on your next steps. Don’t look at the big picture just yet. Instead, break this down into bite-size goals that you work on every day.

Forms Healthy Habits

Lasting growth is most successful when you focus on creating habits. Habits are making lifestyle shifts versus quick wins.

You incorporate the changes you want to make into your daily routine. You focus on changing how you think about the things you want to change, which affects the action you take.

Embrace Accountability

Having support in your life can be the difference between success and failure. As much as we want to try this alone, having someone to get honest with, or hold your hand when you stumble, is crucial.

It can be family, friends, or a support group, but stay accountable to avoid giving into excuses.

I realize this is all easier said than done, but I hope you realize how important this is.

I don’t know what your dream life looks like. I only know you can and should do something about it. You can make your dream a reality, and it starts with creating lasting growth in your life.

Use these five strategies to claim the life you truly deserve!

Photo Credit: @coopery on Unsplash