Knowledge Is Not the Way. Massive Action Is

Many people make a big mistake on their way to success. They try to suck in as much information as humanly possible.

They read books. They bury themselves in courses. They sign up for masterminds. They visit local and international events (at least before COVID-19 hit).

All these are great. There’s no doubt about that. But there’s so much a person can cram in his/her brain. And then comes the information overwhelm.

I’m sure you’ve come across people whose knowledge can rival small encyclopedias. Yet they’re neither successful in life nor in business. There’s a good reason for that.

Regard Failures as Learning Pieces of Experience

I get it. People are afraid to take action because they fear failure. I’ve been there, too.

But the harsh truth is, as long as we perceive every missed shot as failure, we won’t be making any progress.

However, once we change our mindset to viewing failures not as failures but as learning pieces of experience, the whole game changes.

For instance, did you know that Thomas Edison needed 10,000 trials to come up with the light bulb? Ten thousand times!

What’s even more interesting? When a reporter tried to make fun of him by asking how bad Edison should have felt failing so many times, he replied with something that shocked the whole world then: “I have NOT failed 10,000 times. I just found 10,000 ways that don’t work.”

The Path to Success Is Taking Massive Action

Success doesn’t depend on the number of books you’ve read, the number of online courses you’ve taken, or the number of diplomas you’ve acquired.

Instead, it depends on how you’re going to apply all this knowledge to get to your goals.

Achieving success in any field or accomplishing your goals requires action. Massive action that is.

“The path to success is taking massive, determined action.” ― Anthony Robbins

That’s the kind of action many people are not willing to take to reach their goals.

What Is Massive Action

Massive action means doing much more than the average Joe would in the same situation you’re in. It means making your goals and the path to success your duty. It also means owning up to all your failures, problems, and challenges along the way, as well as doing everything you can do fix them.

Of course, taking massive action is not a one-time thing. It requires persistence, consistency, and building momentum.

By taking massive action, you become luckier. That’s because you’re leaving your comfort zone. You’re consistently putting yourself out there. In return, the universe rewards you with more opportunities.

The Power of a Massive Action Plan (MAP) and How to Create One

Once you understand how important massive action is, the next step is creating what Tony Robbins describes as a Massive Action Plan (MAP). Such a plan goes much beyond goal setting.

Recognizing the need of an action plan and creating it are two different things. Luckily, there are a few easy questions you can ask yourself to craft a MAP.

While not all massive action plans are the same due to everyone’s unique goals, they all have some things in common.

When creating your MAP, ask yourself the following questions:

“By when?” “How much?” “For what purpose?”

Then write your answers down. Providing an answer to the last question, “For what purpose?” is the key to making everything work. It is the bridge between your values and your goals.

When you’re done with your asnwers, it’s time to map out your actions:

Write down the results you want to get. Make your purpose as clear as possible. Create a sequence of actions ordered by priority.

Make sure you write down results that are not only achievable but also quantifiable. “I want to increase sales” is not specific enough. “I want to 3x the sales of 20 products by the end of 2020” is.

Now, it’s time to take massive action. Arm yourself with a MAP, patience, and persistence, and you’ll achieve your goals. Good luck!