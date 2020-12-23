Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Know yourself to grow more resilience

Stepping into 2021, one handy tip Here I’ll be discussing how self-acceptance is the key to building resilience.  You want to face the pandemic and more without losing your cool. You want to be able to wake up every morning without the dreaded feeling of falling behind. You don’t wish to have any more sleepless […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Stepping into 2021, one handy tip

Here I’ll be discussing how self-acceptance is the key to building resilience. 

You want to face the pandemic and more without losing your cool. You want to be able to wake up every morning without the dreaded feeling of falling behind. You don’t wish to have any more sleepless nights. You don’t want to fight the feeling of being a failure. 

You plod on and even find the time to do self-care, whether working out or meditating or both. You do feel better after going on the treadmill for an hour. You get more productive and able to handle your household. However, you soon start having a disruptive sleep with early morning awakening. You feel tired and need more cups of coffee to rejuvenate.

Yet you don’t give up and continue to lead your life, calling it your “new normal.’

Here, you’re showing resilience by adapting to adverse circumstances, which helps in the short term, but it can lead to burning out if the stressors continue. 

Would the overall picture be different if you had taken a hiatus and allowed yourself to slow down? In other words, just going along with the flow and doing what is necessary until you feel better; for example, instead of doing an hour on the treadmill, use the extra time to take a long bath. 

Acceptance of your vulnerability will help you make and commit to behaviour changes ( as per Acceptance and Commitment Therapy). 

To help you with this task, whenever you have a few spare minutes, instead of going on social media, try to fix your gaze at a spot on the wall while taking slow breaths. To make the breathing process more effective, visualize that you breathe in through the navel or abdomen, carrying the breath to the chest and neck area, breathing out gradually, and feeling the stomach deflate. Observe the sensations in your body during this process.

Gradually with practice, you will be able to close your eyes for meditation and even have a better night’s sleep.

If you’re up to it, with your eyes closed, try to identify the times when you felt overwhelmed and made “silly” mistakes, like forgetting to lock the front door when you come back home. 

Again keeping in mind your comfort levels, mentally go over your day and see what you could have done differently.  

You can start by documenting any noticeable differences in your functioning. You can keep notes of negative thoughts voiced, and the time they were expressed, thereby finding out that your feelings are not fact-based.

You’ll soon enough get the feeling that you’re doing everything “almost” right, so if things don’t go as well as you have planned, you’ll accept it without the same feelings of guilt…and that is resilience with a healthier you. 

Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes and should not substitute for consultation with a qualified professional. 

    Anjula Siddhartha, Licensed Psychologist at Mind Matters

    I am a Licensed Psychologist in the province of New Brunswick, Canada. I offer an eclectic approach to treating depression, anxiety, trauma-related disorders, chronic pain, addictions and the intellectually disabled.

    In my writings, I use psychological principles as a pathway to wellness and resilience. Additionally, I use the Bihar School of Yoga (India) teachings, where I learned meditation and how to adopt a yogic lifestyle.
    My mantra is 'going along with the flow' using cognitive behaviour therapy for stress and anxiety management. Working with the incarcerated population has reinforced my belief in self-empowerment and living each day to the fullest.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    self care
    Community//

    The Basic Requirements for Resilience and Self-Care to Make You Whole

    by diananavarro
    Community//

    Strengthening Resilience: It’s Easier Than You Think

    by Cara de Lange
    Community//

    Resilience Is Your Greatest Strength

    by Tasha Baird-Miller

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.