Know Your Own Way: One Size Time Management Does Not Fit All

Trying to squeeze yourself into a prescribed productivity system is a recipe for misery. Glean some helpful ways of avoiding a lot of frustration on the path to constructing a productivity system that brings you joy and satisfaction.

Know Your Own Way

There are numerous books and apps out there on the subject of productivity and time management. They are written by people who have discovered what works best for them. The thing to remember is, we are all different. Just because a productivity system works for one person does not mean it will work for everyone else. There is no one-size fits all self-management system.

Highly creative people generally have trouble fitting themselves into pre-packaged productivity or time management programs.

Often, when we try to force ourselves into certain ways of doing things, we end up feeling frustrated and discouraged.

If a productivity system makes you:

  • Want to rebel…
  • Feel bad about yourself because you can’t stick to the program…
  • Use it as a weapon against yourself…
  • Dread using the tools…

It is most likely not the one for you.

Effective self-management, for creative types, usually requires some research. Everyone has their own best way of getting things done. And, if you are a creative visionary, chances are, you won’t find your best way with a rigidly mapped out system.

One of the key components to effective self-management and productivity is self-honesty about what works best for you. For this reason, what I recommend for my clients is to test out different programs and tools until they find what works best for them.

It may take some trial and error to discover your most effective tools, but it’s worth the effort. Knowing what works for you and what doesn’t is an excellent way for you to be your own advocate.

So, give yourself permission to try different systems. If they simply don’t work for you, toss them out, and move on to something new. If parts of them work for you, use those parts and forget the rest.

When you are doing the system that fits for you, you enjoy the process of getting things done, and you feel good about it.

If you have specific work challenges in this unusual time, questions about options for navigating something you’ve not encountered before or simply need a shoulder for some extra support, I am here for you so please consider booking a private phone consultation. And yes, this is on me to support your ease and good health.

    Barb Garrison, CC, Career & Money Breakthrough Coach and Job-You-Love Expert at Internal Groove

