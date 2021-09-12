Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Know how to take brands to dizzying heights of success.

Offering a plethora of services under one roof, they have expanded their operations from South Africa to Dubai.

Taking their company &#039;Blu Blood&#039; to dizzying heights of success are the husband-wife duo Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.
Taking their company 'Blu Blood' to dizzying heights of success are the husband-wife duo Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

Blu Blood’ is a name to reckon with in the industry, having a body of work behind them which ranges from entertainment to corporate gifting to a host of other services which have made them a leading name today in the South African as well as Dubai markets.

The powerful couple, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman, have with their skills taken over the industry in a big way, especially the entertainment space. The couple have let their years of experience come into play, which has led to an astounding growth in the field realm across Dubai and South Africa.

Holding live events which range across various industries like film, TV and sports, it has come out as a leading name in this field today. The company’s MD, Osman Osman has found his own distinct mark and has his hands in multiple businesses, including the one where he’s the co-owner of the Northern Warriors cricket team in Abu Dhabi. On the other hand, his better half and CEO of the company, Also the Chairperson for the Commonwealth Businesswomen South Africa chapter.  

‘Blu Blood’ specializes in live events & productions, project management, artist & tour management, and also crisis management.

The dynamic duo have worked with top companies including FIFA, UNICEF, The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Peermont and Tsogo Sun, and they’re also one of the largest Bollywood music production houses in Africa, getting on stage a galaxy of artists like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami, Zack Knight and Shreya Ghoshal for global audiences. The ‘Blu Blood’ team also kick-started the entertainment industry back on track in Dubai after the global pandemic crisis by hosting a number of successful live shows with Sonu Nigam, Atif Aslam and Sunidhi Chauhan.

