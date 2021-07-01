Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Know how Tech and Social Media helps You increase Productivity in 2021.

You have to love work and should be tech-savvy to thrive in 2021, says eComify Media's Laksh Sehgal.

Laksh Sehgal.
Let’s not knock around the country. Improving your Productivity takes a lot of hard work, Motivation, belief and self-discipline.

Laksh Sehgal Indian expert, is known for his work. His motive is to take brands out of trouble. Pro in India is that we were not ready for online purchases, and many didn’t have online ecom stores. So he helps such small to big grocery and other small business people take their things online. So that people and small vendors get the benefit.

Things getting upgraded at small places will give an advantage to a country like India. We have to transform many things, especially when it comes to working. So if we manage to take things online, it will make our work easy and expand reach too.

eComify Media is aware of the latest trends that are running worldwide, and they are bringing that in India to help people around who want to sell their things.

If you want to build a good online reputation, you need an expert on your side who can help you grow your brand presence against millions of online users. However, it plays a vital role in completing Brands and Individuals growth in today’s competitive era.

A country like India needs to understand the importance of the online world. If we want to compete with top countries, we have to update many things in the coming years, and it will start with ecommerce sites and all.

    jigar saraswat

    Jigar Saraswat, Content Writer, Author, Content Editor, PR Expert at 25hournews.com indiandailypost.com

    Life is about trying new things and writing is what I am upto now.. confused :) Read it twice...

    Working as Freelance writer from many years now, also in PR work.. Any one interested in content writing and Promotional work we can connect..

