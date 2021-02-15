Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Kinship

If you don’t know,
then ask the moon in the sky.
—Yuanwu

Trying to prove that all things
are connected is like piling up
snow in a silver bowl.

As soon as you bring it inside,
what you’ve gathered will vanish.

For truth like the ocean is hard
to see once in it.

I can only say that the things that
matter are always there like stars
in the daytime.

Kindness sleeps in our heart
the way flowers are compressed
in their seed.

Everything is waiting for the right
moment to break ground.

I am always here for you.

A Question to Walk With: Tell the story of someone who has been there for you. What do you think enabled this person to be so loyal and present to your needs?

This excerpt is from my book of poems in progress, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.

Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

