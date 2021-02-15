If you don’t know,
then ask the moon in the sky.
—Yuanwu
Trying to prove that all things
are connected is like piling up
snow in a silver bowl.
As soon as you bring it inside,
what you’ve gathered will vanish.
For truth like the ocean is hard
to see once in it.
I can only say that the things that
matter are always there like stars
in the daytime.
Kindness sleeps in our heart
the way flowers are compressed
in their seed.
Everything is waiting for the right
moment to break ground.
I am always here for you.
A Question to Walk With: Tell the story of someone who has been there for you. What do you think enabled this person to be so loyal and present to your needs?
This excerpt is from my book of poems in progress, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.