If you don’t know,

then ask the moon in the sky.

—Yuanwu

Trying to prove that all things

are connected is like piling up

snow in a silver bowl.

As soon as you bring it inside,

what you’ve gathered will vanish.



For truth like the ocean is hard

to see once in it.

I can only say that the things that

matter are always there like stars

in the daytime.

Kindness sleeps in our heart

the way flowers are compressed

in their seed.

Everything is waiting for the right

moment to break ground.

I am always here for you.

A Question to Walk With: Tell the story of someone who has been there for you. What do you think enabled this person to be so loyal and present to your needs?

This excerpt is from my book of poems in progress, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.