KINGDOM OF YOU

This was an exercise in following my inspiration, regardless of the squawking of the ego mind. Trust in your own unique signature of genius.

  I trust in me & the truth of  who I be

 I trust in YOU & the  brilliance in what YOU  do

 I trust in life & the collective  awakening from the illusion of strife

I trust in abundance & YOUR absolute enoughness

I trust in connection & renouncing separation

I trust that YOU are walking in wisdom & dissolving loyalty to your wounds

I trust that YOU ascend beyond rejection and appreciate the perfection of your creation 

I trust that as YOU remember your inner kingdom, you illuminate, for all, the path to freedom

-Megan Henry

    Megan Henry, Award-winning actor/producer, speaker, writer

