KINGDOM OF YOU

I trust in me & the truth of who I be
I trust in YOU & the brilliance in what YOU do
I trust in life & the collective awakening from the illusion of strife
I trust in abundance & YOUR absolute enoughness
I trust in connection & renouncing separation
I trust that YOU are walking in wisdom & dissolving loyalty to your wounds
I trust that YOU ascend beyond rejection and appreciate the perfection of your creation
I trust that as YOU remember your inner kingdom, you illuminate, for all, the path to freedom
-Megan Henry