KINGDOM OF YOU

I trust in me & the truth of who I be

I trust in YOU & the brilliance in what YOU do

I trust in life & the collective awakening from the illusion of strife

I trust in abundance & YOUR absolute enoughness

I trust in connection & renouncing separation

I trust that YOU are walking in wisdom & dissolving loyalty to your wounds

I trust that YOU ascend beyond rejection and appreciate the perfection of your creation

I trust that as YOU remember your inner kingdom, you illuminate, for all, the path to freedom

-Megan Henry