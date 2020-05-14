Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Kindness is Healthy For You

Wonder why it feels so good to be good to others?

I have recently started reading a book called Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek. Amongst the many great points mentioned in his book, one of them really stuck with me. A simple act of kindness to a total stranger releases a chemical in our brain called Oxytocin. Simon likes to call it the feel-good hormone. Apparently, without it, we wouldn’t find it rewarding to help others. Think about the last time you helped someone succeed or extended a hand to help your colleagues at work. How did it make you feel? I bet you felt very good about yourself. Well, you are exactly right. You were feeling the impact of the chemical Oxytocin. The cool thing about helping others is that the person you are helping will also feel good and anyone witnessing your act of kindness will feel just as great. Simon also mentioned that the person you helped and the person that witnessed your act of kindness will most likely help someone else that day. How does it make you feel when you extend help to a total stranger or someone you know?

