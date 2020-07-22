Kindness & Crayons

I am a first-generation Iranian immigrant and I am also an environmentalist.

I was born in Iran just before the 1979 revolution – an event that ripped our country and my family apart. My parents, sister and I were fortunate to escape to the United States, where for many years simple survival was our primary focus. The Iranian government forbade anyone to take money out of the country, so we started with virtually nothing. We lived in a small house next to a creek in New Jersey, and my sister and I spent most of our time in the creek that ran by our home. For some reason we never had batteries for any toys we had so we ended up outside, a lot.

My parents worked very hard and eventually we moved to Beverly Hills. It was the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, and financial excess was very much in vogue. This was particularly true for Iranian immigrants like my parents, whose resilience and work ethic had taken them from post-revolutionary scarcity to a place that, thanks to Beverly Hills 90210 and other shows like it, seemed like the pinnacle of the American Dream. Iranian immigrants were proud of their success, and the same proudly competitive natures that had facilitated their success also made for a lot of conspicuous consumption. I remember attending weddings with over 1000 guests and enough food for 3000; I remember a dinner party where each guest received the equivalent of a full cake for dessert. Leftovers from such lavish feasts were simply thrown away at the end of the night, because being wasteful was perceived as being generous in and of itself – as yet another sign of success. We all wanted to fit in and succeed in our new environment, and conspicuous consumption seemed like the surest way to do so.

My perspective began to shift when I, along with many of my Persian friends, attended UCLA (because our parents all wanted to keep us close by). I was fascinated by Sociology, largely because of all the trials and tribulations I had experienced as an immigrant. After I got married and moved to a Malibu community that was dominated by ocean and mountains, my awareness of the natural world was rekindled with that little creek that I spent so much of my childhood in; combined with my sociological background, this quickly led to a bourgeoning environmental consciousness.

I started my first charity, Crayon Collection, after seeing many still-good crayons thrown away by restaurants after a single use while dining out with my daughter. I started to do some research and realized that restaurants were throwing away over 150 million crayons per year, which I knew first hand that so many children would dream of having those crayons that were instead, headed for the the trash. Plus, this foreign norm of tossing still-good crayons was subliminally teaching our children to be wasteful and that it was OK. I started Crayon Collection by connecting vulnerable schools with restaurants located within 5 miles of one another whereby the school would pick up an average of 3,000 crayons per month from each restaurant partner. This helped teachers supply their classrooms with the necessary supplies and alleviate their personal spending.

Next, I realized that only children in affluent areas were lucky enough to have access to art education. So thanks to my amazing community I was able to challenge artists to create project ideas using just crayons and paper as the main tool. Next, we had volunteer teachers turn these projects into lesson plans that complied with the mandatory standards that teachers were obligated to teach. After all, I believed that ALL children had a right to use their left and right brain no matter their socio-economic background, religion or race. The Crayon Collection further evolved so that children in well-served schools can take part by collecting and donating their gently used crayons. They do this by way of our Color Kindness Project whereby kids donate their crayons with a note of kindness for each recipient child. It’s a beautiful thing to see kid giving back to other kids and to know that they have such a deep capacity to give and show kindness. Each day, we continue to learn from the children who work with us.

These days, we have frontline heroes on our minds so we are collectively coming together on August 15th at 11am PST to write notes of gratitude and kindness to all the frontline heroes that are tirelessly working in our hospitals and continuing to save lives. This effort is going to also set our second Guinness World Record and we are excited to have many special guests join us such as artist/ illustrator Oliver Jeffers as well as author of the best-selling children book, The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt plus Joe Whale, aka Doodle Boy, who is a 9 year old internet sensation who is a truly talented artist who has been commissioned to “doodle” on restaurant walls and many more places around the UK.

We invite everyone to join us in this event and spread kindness. The world needs all of us right now and we need to step up together and do our part.