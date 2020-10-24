Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The One Key Every New Coach or Entrepreneur Needs to Know

Become obsessed with your ideal client

It’s not fancy graphics, staged photos, 1,439 certifications, or 19 years in your line of work. Those things can help, but they’re not the key.

The key to a successful business is to focus on your ideal client. You need to know all about your ideal client. What she likes, what she dislikes, what content she consumes, what her big goals are, what her problems are, where she shops. Here’s why…

You want to know her so that you can connect. Because as coaches, we need to develop the relationship so that we can create that KNOW and LIKE factor.

The other reason why we want to know your ideal client is because you want to know what their struggles and their big goals is because you can nurture them with the value to bridge the gap between struggle to goal. Showing value without selling is a great way to increase the TRUST factor.

Beyond know, like, and trust, the reason why it’s so important to know your ideal client is because everyone wants to be SEEN, HEARD, and UNDERSTOOD. So, when your content (whether it’s social media posts, stories, blogs, etc) can help someone be seen, heard, or understood, it will help create the relationship (and the KLT factor).

One of the comments I frequently hear is that the coach’s product/solution can help anyone. That may be true, but if you try to talk to anyone and use generic language, the content may not resonate, which means that you’re not seeing, hearing, or understanding your client.

You need to speak to one group of people and not the entire universe. ⁣

To connect and grow that raving community shouting in the wind (talking generically) won’t help you get there.

So now that you know why identifying and focusing on your ideal client is so important, here are a few ways to do identifying your ideal client.

Become obsessed with knowing your ideal client

How to identify your ideal client

  1. Who do you want to work with?
  2. If you have your product/service, what problem does it solve? And who has that problem?
  3. What are the 3 things that they struggle with?
  4. What are the top 3 goals they have?
  5. How do they talk (what words do they use)?
    ⁣This can change for the different offers you have; you can have three different ideal clients for three different offers. ⁣



    ⁣And by the way, your ideal client can change for the different offers you have; you can have three different ideal clients for three different offers. ⁣

    Here’s the awesome thing, if you’re scared that you can’t ‘just’ talk to busy corporate moms or new coaches, etc…It’s not like other people don’t see your stuff. If your content resonates, it resonates. If they want to work with you and you want to work with them, then the beautiful thing is…it’s your business and you can make that decision. ⁣
You can talk to your ideal client and have other people connect with your content. If it resonates, it resonates!

If you need help figuring out who your ideal client is, drop me an email and I’ll send you the worksheet I use with my clients.

Emily Kund, Content Coach | Quiz Consultant | Instructor | Conference Founder at Wannabe Awesome Enterprises, LLC

Emily Kund is a content coach with a focus on quizzes, email marketing, tech, and data. She is a Certified Consultant with Interact quiz maker, Tableau Ambassador, co-host of the Tableau Wannabe Podcast, Data visualization instructor, a Tech Coach for the Net Worth It! School, and founder of the global conference, the Tableau Fringe Festival.   She helps coaches attract their ideal client to create the income and the impact they deserve.  After spending 19 years as bank examiner where she honed her researching, investigating, and communication skills, she started my her own entrepreneurial journey. Emily is a mom to two awesome kids, an energetic pup named Zeus, partner to an indie comic book creator, and coffee and book lover. 

