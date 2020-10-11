Kevin Nee Shares His Entrepreneurial Journey

Many people envision an entrepreneur as being someone who works 18-hour days, doing nothing but eating, sleeping and breathing his or her business. We tend to paint the picture of someone so driven to succeed that their entire life involves working. Of course, hard work is a key to succeeding as an entrepreneur – it takes grit, after all. But it doesn’t quite look like that in reality: Working every waking minute of the day isn’t going to automatically make you a successful entrepreneur. Being successful often means learning from those who have already achieved their goals. Having a mentor is an amazing blessing to an entrepreneur, but not everyone can find one in person.

Like many young people with big dreams, Kevin Nee found himself in awe upon his first visit to New York City. While observing the seemingly endless rows of skyscrapers and shining lights – a scene that greatly differs from his natal Nebraska – Kevin encountered a nightlife host who invited him to the area’s hottest clubs and of course, handed over his business card. Years later, the young and tenacious entrepreneur found himself back in the city, this time searching for employment.

In the world of the rich and famous, true authenticity is incredibly rare – Nee maintained a genuine persona,showing sincere appreciation and the utmost respect for everyone. He made a name for himself without stepping on anyone’s toes, which ultimately made him an incredible person to work alongside.

“I am a pretty fluid person, I can work with all types of people because I don’t have an ego,” Nee explained. “I’m easy-going, and I let everyone do their thing, so even the seemingly ‘toxic’ people find me pleasant.”

Nee has organized some of the most alluring parties – single handedly, built a huge and valuable global network, and captured the attention of many worldwide. He has even become a partner at the very hospitality group in which he originally started as a promoter.

“My professionalism is rare in this social industry because some lose sight that it is an actual business,” Nee said. “My overall experience and exposure gave me an eye that is rare and a unique understanding of consumers and desired atmospheres.” The passionate entrepreneur continues building his reputation while also pursuing other goals – such as his acting career. There is no doubt that Nee’s talent and expertise will make him an incredible business partner in the near future. Kevin´s mindset and success have become sources of inspiration for many, who look to build their own legacy in the city that never sleeps.

Whether you think you can, or think you can’t, you’re right.” Believe that you can succeed, and you’ll find ways through different obstacles. If you don’t, you’ll just find excuses.

Another important quality of a successful entrepreneur is openness in adopting change. They should not be headstrong and stubborn when it comes to choosing other options. Change is the only thing that is constant in business no one can make any profits on age old methods.

The path to success lies in evolution, whether it is evolution of ideas, services and products or technology. An entrepreneur should have an open mind and eagerness to learn new things. It is imperative to understand that the only way to keep at the top is to keep on changing and evolving with the time. An entrepreneur should be aware of the latest service techniques and technology in order to serve the clients in a better way.

Competition should never scare an entrepreneur. In fact, competition is what a successful entrepreneur thrives on. Monopoly is never a good thing. This is because in monopoly there is no scope for improvisation or change.