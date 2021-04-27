Contributor Log In/Sign Up
KEILLEY LEE MARQUES: An epitome of Passion and Energy

“You need to increase your efforts, no need to decrease your goals “, says Keilley Lee Marques , a jewellery designer born on 13 Dec, 1985 in Paulo Afonso Bahia, Brazil. Keilley has her company named KLeeOfficial based in Barcelona, Spain. Keilley is also a former Volleyball player and has gained much experience through her lifestyle, her travel and constant changes of cities throughout Europe. 

Keilley Lee Marques and her family 

Keilley is married to Lubos Barton , a retired professional Basketball player born in Czech Republic. Lubos Barton is now a basketball coach. He is head of Czech under 18 national team. Lubos Barton and his profession is the reason they keep moving & have their life around basketball. Keilley and Lubos are blessed with two beautiful children. For Keilley her greatest achievement is seeing her family happy. She says, ” Being a parent is a blessing & obligation to be a role model to my kids”. 

Education and Lifestyle 

Keilley is licensed in Arts & got her degree in Jewellery & in Management & business Administration. Keilley loves photography, video and travel. For her discovering something new and rediscovering forgotten trends is enthusiastic. She gives priority to good food & exercises for healthy life.

Setting different standards for Women Entrepreneurs 

As an influencer, Keilley has 160k followers on her Instagram page which she started in 2016. She has been writing her blogs since 2018 on her personal website. She was able to assist & visit different events these past years such as Fashion week, Barcelona, Bridal Fashion week and one of the most important events Cannes Film Festival, 2019.Recently she worked as a PR manager for youth basketball team, Basket Brno in Adidas next generation tournament organised in Istanbul in 2021. In order to help women put their voices, Keilley is creating a network of powerful women in Barcelona. 

Keilley is a passionate entrepreneur and seeks to inspire people in different ways.

