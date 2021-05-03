Keep The Gifts Of Your Experience

There’s an energy of forward movement in the air as some parts of the world begin to turn the corner on the pandemic. If you’re like most of us, you’ve learned a lot this past year, changing many life priorities. These positive shifts are the gifts of our challenging experience. It’s vital that we keep these gifts alive as we move forward. Continue reading to better understand what this means on both a personal and collective level.

Gifts of Experience

We humans have a tendency to forget our history almost as soon as we create the next chapter. This is especially true when we’ve experienced a crisis. To be sure, this past year with its ongoing avalanche of crises connected to new norms and the pandemic, has tested us on many levels.

We have had to adapt – often overnight – to new ways of doing what we did before. We were forced to stop doing some usual things so familiar to us. We are habitual creatures, and we like routines that are stable, predictable, and familiar. When our familiar falls away – either temporarily or permanently – our primordial ego-fear stirs an emotional roller coaster within us. The anxiety can be so palpable that it overrides our common sense and our ability to create new options. It can keep us up at night, stirring our mind to ruminate about our plight and the “what ifs” about the future.

As a collective, keeping the gifts of our experience is vital to how and whether we in the long-term are able to co-create a sustainable and livable planet. Throughout humankind’s history, lessons were learned about how to effectively live together with each other and nature. Since each of us is a part of the collective, we individually house this wisdom. In fact, it is often this wisdom that we carry within ourselves that drives us to understand today’s key issues involving climate. This can, when we listen to it, help us as divine changemakers to take an active role in creating needed solutions.

Inspiration You Have Inside Right Now

On a personal level, consider that you indeed house inspiration because of challenges you met this past year – being open to new thinking, new ways of relating, and new approaches to how you live your life.

This inspiration is born of the wisdom you gained by walking through the fire of the pandemic experience.

You realized, on the other side, that you are okay. You found a new voice within yourself – one that was more compassionate, open, and available to new experiences.

You may not yet grasp this wisdom you have. I ask that you trust it’s there. I suggest that you anchor it by contemplating what you have learned and how you indeed are a better person than before. This doesn’t have to be BIG. Most likely, it’s very subtle and to the linear mind – SMALL.

Acknowledging your own wisdom and anchoring it will help you to keep it alive in this next phase.

This is a vital ingredient in your soul’s evolution and your ability to live in an authentic way.

Where we are headed next in the 2020s requires that we be real, keep the gifts of our experience, and put into practice what we have learned.

As I’ll write about more in The Spiritual Compass to 2021, we indeed will have more pandemics and other crises we can’t possibly foresee. We must be able to take care of ourselves – personally and spiritually – and join in cooperation with the collective to build a sustainable and loving world. We can do this, yet we must do it together.

Inspiration – Positive Stories

I chose to add a “Positive Stories” chapter to my 2021 book for a number of reasons: (1) to help my readers connect with something inspiring they have personally experienced this past year (2) to remind the readers of my book that, despite the unknowns and challenges of these times, there indeed are many silver linings and blessings.

I look forward to your feedback on this article and knowing how I can serve you in an expanded way in 2021. Feel free to contact me at my website.