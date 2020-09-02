Keep inspired in this time of crisis.

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
This crisis or pandemic has really created an opportunity for people to be innovative.

Has your company been disseminated? What if you have to rebuild your product and brand?

Inspiration is one of the most important parts of the process of re-building a product and brand.

You need inspiration, energy, and motivation to drive your entire company and product.

It’s important to keep inspiration personal.

  • What inspires you personally?
  • What are you naturally drawn to in life?

You can find your inspiration by becoming an active observer of life.

Go out into the virtual world, save brand inspiration on Pinterest,or Collect.

When things open up, spend time in a public place (such as a park, a museum, a library, or on city streets) and engage with your surroundings. document with a camera, a journal, or sketchbook.

We start the research and development process with a style sheet and mood board.

A mood board, which can be physical or digital, is a collection of drawings, images, photographs, quotes, or other objects that help to hone your vision.

Choose images that you’re drawn to. Step back and see if a pattern or a theme emerges.

Even if you’ve already developed a product or started a company, creating a mood board can be a unifying tool to ensure that every step you take with your product and company remains consistent in its goals, imaging, messaging, and brand voice.

Where else do you find inspiration?  Do share!

Xoxo
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

