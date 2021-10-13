Keep Calm & Marry On: The Mental Health Impacts of Your Wedding

There is no escaping it: a wedding comes with extremely high expectations. Some picture it as ‘the best day of their life’ and have been fantasising about it since they were kids. Others may even see it as the official foundation of their new family. From the thought of cat-walking down the church aisle on the notes of Brahms or Mendelssohn to providing a memorable meal to your extensive list of guests, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by the whole process.

Moreover, with many weddings postponed over the last year, the wait for the big day has been inevitably prolonged. Not only does this entail a substantial rescheduling of the bride and groom’s plans, but it also means that the stress of organising the ‘perfect’ event is bound to persist a while longer.

With this in mind, we have put together a survival guide to help soon-to-be-married couples stay calm and enjoy their wedding.

Tackle what’s making you feel nervous

As previously mentioned, a wedding is dotted with pivotal and somewhat nerve-racking moments, which vary from choosing the right dress to reciting your vows out loud in front of a packed venue. For some, being the centre of attention is not a pleasant experience, and it may ultimately spark sentiments of anxiety that could end up staining and ruining the memory of their important day.

If there is a specific step of the ceremony that you are dreading, make sure to anticipate and tackle it in advance. Does the idea of performing your first dance in front of your guests make you feel uncomfortable? Have an intimate waltz or bachata after the event in your Cardiff hotel room. Would you rather not have everybody’s eyes glued on you during the cutting of the cake? You may want to consider distributing wedding-themed doughnuts instead.

Always remember that your wedding is for you and your partner – if small amendments like these will help you enjoy the day better, then make them.

Pretend you are getting married a month early

If you are worried that you will struggle to keep on top of your agenda, plan your wedding as if you were getting married a month before the actual date.

By sorting all that needs to be done way in advance, you will have plenty of time to soak in all the emotions that come with the build-up to the big day and enjoy the wait without feeling too overwhelmed. Moreover, you will have several weeks to rehearse your grand entrance inside the Central Newcastle Restaurant as husband and wife.

Delegate smaller tasks

That said, due to the large volume of things to take into consideration, it is normal to find yourself running behind schedule. If this is the case, do not feel embarrassed to ask your family for help. You will be surprised how many people will be more than eager to give you a hand in making sure everything is perfect for your wedding.

Focus on enjoying your wedding

We often tend to compare our achievements with other people’s. While easier said than done, make sure not to compare your own wedding with somebody else’s ceremony – whether it is your best friend’s or a celebrity’s. Quite frankly, it is a pointless exercise that will only detract attention from enjoying your own special day.

Similarly, if a distant relative keeps remarking that her great-granddaughter’s wedding had classy gazebos and better entertainment, allow their words to go into one ear and immediately out the other. As long as you and your spouse have a great time, that is all that matters.

Don’t break the bank

The financial side of organising your big day is generally one of the biggest worries. Indeed, it is no secret that weddings are expensive. To ensure that you do not end up with a painful bill, set out a budget and try to be realistic with what you spend. In fact, do not fall into the trap of believing that you need to invest a huge sum of money to please your guests with a luxurious, all-inclusive party. Again, the ceremony is about you and your partner – do what is right for you and your pockets too.

Nonetheless, if you have a long-cherished dream, do not feel as if you have to hold back. If you have always envisioned arriving at the venue pulled by two white horses, hire that chariot! You deserve to have that special moment.

Do not keep your worries to yourself

With so many different aspects to think about, planning your wedding is certainly not a stress-free process. As events over the past 18 months have forced couples to postpone their wedding plans and dreams, it is normal to feel under the weather on occasions. Not only has the ceremony itself been delayed, but also post-wedding life projects have been put on hold – including, for instance, starting a family.

If you are demoralised, be sure to talk to someone about how you are feeling. You could even consider joining wedding-themed social media group pages where you will be able to find brides and grooms who are in the same boat. By chatting and reading about each other’s experiences, you may be able to both give and benefit from invaluable advice that will eventually lift your mood up.

Ultimately, the truth is that a wedding can be stressful to organise and perform. However, it should not become a burden, and you deserve to enjoy the experience as much as you can – both before and on the day. This said, we hope that this short guide will help you have a day to remember!

