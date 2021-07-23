Karrishma Kar On How To Overcome Struggles In Life

In reality, at some point in our life, we all struggle. Even the most successful people you could ever think of go through that phase too. But even though we face these challenges, we have the choice on how to deal with or respond to that kind of situation. It is up to us to build and train our minds to be optimistic and unstoppable amidst trials and adversities in life. Those people who are thriving and achieving their dreams today are a testament to how people can overcome anything against all odds.

Karrishma Kar is an Indian actress, model and a social media influencer. Everyone has their share of struggles and Karrishma kar had them too. She struggled a lot in the young age and she very well knows nothing comes easy you have to oay for it and work hard. At a young age she was struggling to manage it all together, modelling, studies, family, friends. It was hard to keep balance. But as a result she is now mentally and emotionally so strong she can now handle anything by herself.

Karrishma says, Life is full of its ups and downs. One day, you may feel like you have it all figured out. Then, in a moment’s notice, you’ve been thrown a curve ball. You’re not alone in these feelings. Everyone has to face their own set of challenges. Learning how to overcome challenges will help you stay centered and remain calm under pressure.Everyone has their own preferences for how to face a challenge in life.

Life tests each one of us. But these struggles aren’t meant to break us apart. They’re meant to build us into the strongest version of ourselves.

People fall into a negative spiral when things aren’t going right. They develop unhealthy coping mechanisms – alcohol, drugs, smoking, self-harm, and so on. But there’s still hope. If people just seek help and see things from a different perspective, they will find that things can change and that overcoming struggles isn’t that hard said Karrishma Kar.

Find reasons to appreciate everything around you. Even in the darkest of times. This can be anything from holding your pet, the sun kissing your face or the good people you have in your life. Staying in negative energy only attracts more negativity.

Karrishma Kar says if you sell yourself short and don’t let other people know what you’re capable of, they won’t know it either. You will end up settling for less and get disappointed in the long run. Set the bar high right from the beginning without being unrealistic.

Learning how to deal with challenges takes time, persistence, and a positive attitude. No matter your life situation, the hard times will happen. But, with the right mindset and practice, you will be able to overcome them everytime and grow in the process she quoted.