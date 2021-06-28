Karan Dudeja on the power of mindfulness in his career

There is lots of competition in Real Estate in India. Realtors are trying to attract buyers in new ways. But due to Pandemic, only a few are getting success. Out of that top list of Businessman and Real Estate Investors, we came across one under 30 bright talent who hails from Moradabad U.P. settled in Noida searching for work. Karan Dudeja, a self-made Businessman and Real Estate Investor is making a name in India Noida’s top Real Estate Hub.

Who is Karan Dudeja?

Karan Dudeja, born in Moradabad U.P., did schooling in a hostel located in Nainital from KG2. He completed his degree from St. Joseph’s College and then shifted to Noida in 2010.

He left his hometown Moradabad with just 4800 rs in Pocket. Noida is a city of dreams, especially for young ones who want to grow Business in Real Estate. It is India’s top place for Business and all.

Karan Dudeja got his first job in Investor Clinic in 2010, a Real Estate Brokerage Company. He learned lots of things from this company. Worked hard for years to learn how to sell property in Noida and surrounding places.

Standing with Brochures in hand in every season was tough, but it also made him what he is today. He learned how to sell the property by working hard for years.

He stayed with his Cousin Deepak Chabbraji for more than four months, and once he started to earn, he shifted to another place. After years of hard work, passion and one vision, make it big in life. He finally purchased his own house of his income in 2014 ATS Noida in a premium society. When he purchased his first home, he was only 24. Wow, at 24 students completing masters, he was already earning big at that time. On the same day, he gifted himself a BMW 520. It was just the start of his luxurious life. All his struggles came to an end, and a new journey as a businessman started. From bus to BMW, he has gone through everything.

He finally resigned as an assistant director in Investors Clinic in 2020. This was another jump towards the bigger picture. After years of experience, he started to invest in buying and selling homes, apartments and properties. Today he is working on a big project of 210 apartments. This is his 2nd project, and another project is in Nainital, where he is making cottages and apartments.

He registered a Real Estate company named KK buildcom. Today his net worth is a whopping $2 million. Wow, from 4800 to $2 million, this is like a fairytale story with still more to come in future.

The story of Karan Dudeja is a lesson to all young ones who are losing their trust in Pandemic. Time is never the same. Working hard with passion will give you what you deserve the best.