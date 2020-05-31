Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

#justiceforgeorgefloyd

I cannot bring myself to post a picture of George Floyd. The picture of him on the ground makes me too angry and the picture of him alive and well makes me too sad. I, like many of you, are tired of seeing these images. And it’s not just because I love black men. Or […]

By

I cannot bring myself to post a picture of George Floyd. The picture of him on the ground makes me too angry and the picture of him alive and well makes me too sad. I, like many of you, are tired of seeing these images. And it’s not just because I love black men. Or because my father is a black man, I married a black man, and I have a black brother. It also is not because I have a host of nephews, cousins, uncles, and friends…all black men.

The reason George Floyd’s photo-and the many stories like him-infuriates me is because of the hundreds of black men I have represented in criminal defense cases over the past decade or more. Somehow we have managed to remove all the humanity from black men just by portraying them as criminals. Well, I have had countless conversations with black men accused-and frankly some of whom were guilty-of all kinds of crimes from shoplifting to aggravated assault. And I gotta tell you, guilty or not, they were not much different than the men I’ve encountered in the other arenas of my life and they certainly did not deserve to die.

Truth is the majority of them have have been funny, smart, respectful, even polite. They are charming and caring. They are fathers who love their children and sons who love their mothers. They are business owners, hard workers, and college students. And, yes, some of them were knuckleheads. But the truth is they often look, act, and sound like many of the black men I’ve encountered in college, law school, and as an associate at the top law firms in NYC. Even the knuckleheads.

But you want to know who else they’re like? They’re like the white men I’ve encountered in college, law school and as an associate at the top law firms in NYC. Even the knuckleheads.

There seems to be this idea in society that black men are somehow different than white ones. The idea that they aren’t as smart or as savvy or as capable or competent as their white counterparts. That given the chance they don’t contribute the same level of excellence, ingenuity, and success that people think white men do. But I’ve spoken to hundreds of black men and I’ve spoken to hundreds of white ones and I gotta tell you, if you close your eyes, more often than not, you couldn’t tell them apart.

There is a line in a movie (I think it’s a time to kill) where a black father is on trial for killing white men who raped his daughter. Now everyone knows he did it because he did it on the courthouse steps. So his lawyer isn’t trying to say “you’ve got the wrong guy.” His lawyer is trying to convince the jury that his actions were justified. That the brutalization of this little girl should not have gone unpunished. That the jury-which was all white bytheway-should be just as outraged as he was.

So as his white lawyer does his closing argument before the jury he has them close their eyes and then tells them the story of the little girl and how she was brutalized by the men who raped her. He describes the event in great detail and then concludes by saying “Now…imagine that she is white.” The jurors eyes pop open in surprise and you see the change in their faces. The difference in their reactions. Ultimately, the father is not convicted.

So, if you are unable to feel outrage for the treatment of men like George Floyd and my description above does not convince you that they are just as valuable as every other father, husband, son, nephew, cousin, and friend…let me help you by employing a play from A Time to Kill’s playbook… close your eyes…imagine George Floyd face down on the concrete street with his hands cuffed behind him while a cop kneels with his knee on his neck. A cop that is calm, talking to others around him, hands in his pockets. All the while kneeling on George’s neck for so long and with so much pressure that his body can no longer sustain life. That he is unable to do the must rudimentary of bodily functions: breathe. He has cried, begged, and pleaded with this cop, but not only does the cop not move, but he does not even pay attention as he takes this man’s life. As he becomes judge, jury, and executioner of a man who is innocent. Now…imagine that George is white. #justiceforgeorgefloyd

    Ada Davis, The Legacy Attorney

    Ada is a licensed attorney with over fifteen years experience and the President and CEO of Never Defeated, Inc. Passionate about helping her clients create legacies they can be proud of, her goal is to ensure that people know they already have within themselves all they need to be victorious in the battle of life.  Ada hosts free seminars and workshops in the community on how estate planning can create financial security, create wealth, and protect a family's assets.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Cops, Karens and The Problem With White People

    by Edmund Martin
    Courtesy of tomertu / Shutterstock
    Women in the Workplace//

    Why Men Need to Play a Bigger Part in the Gender Equality Conversation

    by Joanne Lipman
    Community//

    Opened To Vulnerability, In Order. . .To Be! Interview With BJ Williams, Founder Of “Can I Be Vulnerable?”-Black American Her/History 360

    by Lauren K. Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.