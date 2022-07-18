Contributor Log In
JUST ANOTHER DAY…

Or is it?

Just another day… or is it?

Snooze button or Opportunity Clock???

If you are like most people, your day started something like this:

The alarm went off.

You hit the snooze button (maybe several times).

Your first thoughts were all about how you didn’t want to get up and go to work.

You started thinking about all the things you didn’t want to do today… or the tasks that you knew were going to be unpleasant… or all the work that is waiting for you.

You turned on the TV or picked up the newspaper… or maybe turned on your computer to see all the negative news that was taking place in the world while you were sleeping.

You did your grooming and dressing, and off to work you went.

When you got to work you and your co-workers immediately shared the “news” of the day, and the challenges that face the world.

The rest of the day, you found yourself taking things as they are.

You didn’t give much thought to whether or not you have control over how things are going to turn out.

Maybe you end up having a good day, and maybe it turns out to be a not so good day… or even a bad day.

But you are not like most people. You are a winner!

You are among the small percentage of people that decided when they got up today, that today was going to be a great day!

You started your day with an attitude of gratitude for the gift of another day.

You got up immediately when that “opportunity” clock went off; ready and excited to welcome another day.

You spent your first 15-20 minutes reading, watching, or listening to something inspirational, motivational, or educational.

You understood that how you start our day has a huge impact on how the rest of your day will go.

You avoided the media, because you know that 85% of it is negative in content.

You are very aware that we, as human beings always move toward our current dominant thoughts; so you wisely make sure that you focus on only positive, uplifting thoughts.

You recite your positive affirmations because you know that this is a good way to build positive self-esteem.

When you get to work you avoid the “negative” chit chat.

You ask your fellow workers about the good things that are happening with them today.

You only share positive, uplifting messages with your co-workers.

You know that the kind of day you are going to have is up to you.

You avoid the 3 C’s (condemn – criticize – complain)… instead you focus on solutions.

You praise and recognize others.

You focus on your goals and objectives for the day.

You avoid the Negatrons.

At the end of your day, you make time to reflect and express gratitude for another great day.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

