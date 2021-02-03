Jumping Ship and Exploring New Paths with Maxence Doytier

Getting accustomed to change is something many people struggle with. Stepping out of our zone of comfort can be challenging and time consuming. On my business journey I’ve had a chance to connect with individuals who have shared incredible stories of career changes. These stories come jammed packed with wisdom and experience that I’d love to share.

Today we talk to Maxence Doytier, owner and creative director of Twenty6North. Here’s his take on changing career paths and choosing to be brave despite the uncertainty!

Maxence started off as a dishwasher in a dive bar and worked his way up to bartender during his 10 year period there. He was also a club promotor for several years in college. Like many Maxence decided he no longer wanted to work for someone else

“I can honestly say that all my past professions and jobs have led me to a point in my life where I was ready to pave my own path.” Maxence

Deciding to Switch Career Paths

Describe the moment you realized it was time to jump ship and switch career paths. How did you come to this final decision?

“The moment to switch paths came when I was working at One Door East / Valentino’s restaurant in Fort Lauderdale FL. I was given the opportunity to create a pop-up art show featuring local South Florida artists. That night, the restaurant had record food and beverage sales. My fire was lit; however, my efforts were credited as beginner’s luck. After several more successfully curated events, I began to acknowledge that my beginner’s luck was a career path I was passionate in pursuing.” Maxence

Learning with Obstacles

When transitioning onto a new path, it’s undeniable that things are going to get difficult. You’ll feel as if you’re running on a treadmill going 500mph, jumping over constant hurdles. It may sound scary at first, but in order to thrive you have to change your perspective.

The way that Maxence sees it – look at those obstacles in your path as the chance to learn something new. At first, he went to college for Marine Biology then later transitioned to becoming an entrepreneur into the business of marketing, event production and art sales. On his journey of becoming a new business owner, he found himself in challenging times.

“Starting a career path of my own requires understanding personal strengths and weaknesses.” Maxence

If you’re thinking about changing career paths…

“Don’t put off until tomorrow what you should do today,” Benjamin Franklin

It’s a lot easier said than done, but do it. There’s no better day than today to take the first step. Whether it’s business, relations, or health-related, Maxence believes that if you are passionate about something you need to make time for it.

“You are the sum of all your parts” Aristotle

Don’t overthink your game plan on day one. Maxence shares that the point isn’t to create the perfect business model, but to have a business model with direction. As time goes on, you’ll be able to work, tweak, and adjust as the company grows.

“It’s not what you do from 9-5 it’s what you do from 5-9” Gary Vaynerchuck

Working a 9 to 5 job is not a negative thing, Maxence says to be grateful if your day job is supporting your passion at night. Dedication and patience is important throughout your business journey. As time progresses, you’ll soon be able to turn your side hustle into a money machine one day.

Working Towards the Future

What do you hope to gain from your new career path?

“Ultimately, I love the idea of working worldwide remotely. As long as there is Wifi my business will flourish. That is the dream. One thing you can’t buy is time. I hope this company will allow me to have more time with the things I truly find irreplaceable; family, traveling, and making memories.” Maxence

The 5 Year Plan

Maxence says his company, Twenty6North, has already grown so much in only 2 years. He can only imagine how expansive the company’s abilities and influence will become in the next 5 years.