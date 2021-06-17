Jonathan Wier on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

17th of June, 2021 – RYI Unity LLC, based in Los Angeles, California, was founded in 2021. Jonathan Wier (CEO), a military and law enforcement veteran, leads a team of professionals from several fields. Wier was asked to contribute some specific feedback for this post to help give some clear input on RYI Unity. The goal of RYI is to become the next token of riches in the Cryptocurency world, which is more than hinted.

Beyond having been the force behind several RYI titled Cyptocurrency tokens of varying utility, RYI Unity LLC is a newly licensed corporation out of the State of California in the United States which further offers several other products and services. Some are already operating while others up and coming are currently in the planning and development stages. A few of these to take note of are UnityVentures, UnityNews, SafeRockets, and RYIPay. Token holders will also be able to vote on RYI community issues through RYIGov.

UnityVentures (UV) is the RYI Unity ecosystem’s venture capital arm, and it has already helped many companies get off the ground. Wier had this to say about it “BPSwap, UnityNews, and the shortly SafeRockets are all products of Unity Ventures. And this is only the beginning for UV, as we were only recently licenced in the United States. UV is the brains behind a slew of trendy, new, and innovative ideas, as well as a slew of assistance resources like Solulabs Blockchain Company.”

BPSwap is a newly created Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that includes staking, launchpad services, and a lottery soon. Wier gave his thoughts on the subject “BPswap is a UnityVentures project, which means it will have high-level support and will be a top DEX operational on the Binance Smart Chain with a plan to go multi-chain, with a development team that is fully stacked. BPswap has a slew of high-level strategic partners lined up, but they haven’t been exposed yet. So don’t miss out on this one!”

Wier had to respond when asked about recent references of Hummingbird Finance in the RYI universe “UV and Hummingbird Finance have formed a strategic alliance to take on the Defi Market front on. This includes the well-known RYI Unity project, which is the owner of the UnityVentures platform. With all of the resources and a fully loaded powerhouse, there are no limits to the heights that can be reached!”

The SafeRockets website has been secured and is working, according to Wier, who expects it to be fully operating soon. Visitors will be able to vote for their favourite upcoming Cryptocurrencies, and the bottom of the website will contain a real-time stock ticker type moving price indicator. Wier said “We’re ready to launch SafeRockets in collaboration with our new partner Hummingbird Finance. The site is almost finished and on its way, thanks to a fantastic developer. I’m looking forward to this one!”

RYIPay is a new app from RYI Unity that was “developed.. to make it easier for new crypto users to use RYI for purchases or storing [tokens],” according to Wier. Wier added his two cents “Google Play Store is now reviewing RYIPay for Android. A version for the iPhone and iPad is also in the works.” As the creation of RYI Unity LLC continues, a series of publications on the subject may be expected as further progress is achieved.