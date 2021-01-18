Johnny Crowder — Suicide/Abuse Survivor, Exploring Mental Health, Recovery, Healing Past Trauma, Overcoming Pain, Peer Support in your Pocket

Johnny Crowder is a suicide/abuse survivor, TEDx speaker, touring musician, recovery advocate, and the Founder & CEO of Cope Notes, a text-based mental health platform that provides daily support to users in nearly 100 countries across the globe. With 10 years of clinical treatment, a psychology degree from UCF, and a full decade of peer support and advocacy through the National Alliance on Mental Illness under his belt, his frank and youthful vigor for the topic of mental health is unmatched.

Questions I ask:

How do you explain mental health to your family?

How did mental health manifest in your life?

You were diagnosed ranging from depression, bipolar disorder, OCD, schizophrenia – when were diagnosed with depression?

What was your self-talk when you were in high school if you remember when you were going through depression and all other illnesses?

Do you have other practices in your life now to cultivate more positivity and kindness?

The Nishant Garg Show:

This show is about extracting information on Mindfulness, Personal Development, Spirituality. I am on a mission to spread Mindfulness and I’d love for you to join me in this movement.

