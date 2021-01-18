Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Johnny Crowder — Suicide/Abuse Survivor, Exploring Mental Health, Recovery, Healing Past Trauma, Overcoming Pain, Peer Support in your Pocket

Suicide/Abuse Survivor, Exploring Mental Health, Recovery, Healing Past Trauma, Overcoming Pain, Peer Support in your Pocket

Johnny Crowder is a suicide/abuse survivor, TEDx speaker, touring musician, recovery advocate, and the Founder & CEO of Cope Notes, a text-based mental health platform that provides daily support to users in nearly 100 countries across the globe. With 10 years of clinical treatment, a psychology degree from UCF, and a full decade of peer support and advocacy through the National Alliance on Mental Illness under his belt, his frank and youthful vigor for the topic of mental health is unmatched.

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or on your favorite platform

Questions I ask:

  • How do you explain mental health to your family?
  • How did mental health manifest in your life?
  • You were diagnosed ranging from depression, bipolar disorder, OCD, schizophrenia – when were diagnosed with depression?
  • What was your self-talk when you were in high school if you remember when you were going through depression and all other illnesses?
  • Do you have other practices in your life now to cultivate more positivity and kindness?
  • and much more!

To learn more about this podcast episode, please visit link

The Nishant Garg Show:

This show is about extracting information on Mindfulness, Personal Development, Spirituality. I am on a mission to spread Mindfulness and I’d love for you to join me in this movement.

For any question, please contact me.

    Nishant Garg, The Podcast Host at The Nishant Garg Show

    Nishant is a Computer Science Graduate. After spending more than 10 years in Software Corporate, he is on a mission to spread Mindfulness Awareness. He is a lover of Mindfulness practices that helps him staying grounded, calm and at peace. He meditates and a believer in spirituality.

    He is the host of a Podcast show "The Nishant Garg Show" where he invites human beings to share insights on Mindfulness, Compassion, Wellness, Well-being, and anything that transforms people's lives. He can't this do this alone and need your support to join him in this mindfulness movement to make a positive impact because we all belong to the same community of human beings.

    Podcasts: nishantgarg.me/podcasts
    List of upcoming guests: nishantgarg.me/upcoming-podcasts

    He always had high IQ, and Mindfulness practices have helped him in being Emotionally Intelligent.
    He's been able to transform his life through Mindfulness practices and it's his deep desire to see the transformation in other's lives.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

