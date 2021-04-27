Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

John Jezzini on the Dangers of Inauthentic Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate social responsibility is something that many companies strive to uphold. Whether it be through eco-friendly manufacturing, diverse hiring practices, or community engagement, companies who invest time and money into socially responsible projects can look great to future candidates and the general public. However, some business owners may be tempted to tout socially responsible practices […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Corporate social responsibility is something that many companies strive to uphold. Whether it be through eco-friendly manufacturing, diverse hiring practices, or community engagement, companies who invest time and money into socially responsible projects can look great to future candidates and the general public. However, some business owners may be tempted to tout socially responsible practices without following through, or may only enact a practice when they think it will get them good PR. There are several dangers to this mindset, so let’s look at what you can expect from inauthentic corporate social responsibility.

Employee Morale

Employees are not naive, even at the lowest levels of a company. Initiatives that do not seem to truly come from a place of care and compassion will be obvious to anyone who works for that company. If these policies and procedures are put in place to distract employees from other issues, the company may be left with disgruntled workers. Additionally, if the company pledges its efforts and does not follow through, employees may begin to lose morale with the company very quickly. It is essential that, if you wish to pursue corporate social responsibility, you do so authentically in order to get your employees on-board with your efforts.

Public Perception

When a company states that it wishes to support a particular socially responsible cause, the public takes notice. This is doubly so for companies that do not keep up their end of the bargain, or which showcase other behaviors that go against their mission. For example, if a company’s CEO lobbies for less environmental restrictions, but their company promises to be eco-friendly, the public may see this as pandering. Companies can lose people who support this cause, as they feel betrayed by the actions of the people in charge. Companies could also lose people who do not necessarily support the cause, as their motivations may be seen as shifty.

Overall Result

What ultimately happens when a company inauthentically promotes corporate social responsibility? Unfortunately, there is no good outcome. Temporarily, employees and the public may be satisfied with the steps forward. However, in time, the truth will come to light and people will turn on the leadership. There is no substitute for truly responsible practices and good intentions along with them. If you are considering making public pledges of corporate social responsibility, be sure it is for the right reasons to avoid a major company disaster.

This article was originally published on JohnJezzini.org

    John Jezzini The High Note (1)

    John Jezzini, CEO and Founder at Growth Network Holdings

    Based out of Los Angeles, California, John Jezzini is the CEO and Founder of Growth Network Holdings. As an entrepreneur and trailblazer in the cannabis industry, he has combined his previous real estate and business experience with his expertise in cannabis cultivation to create a vertically-integrated ecosystem that continues to expand exponentially. John Jezzini possesses over a decade of experience in the cannabis space, beginning his journey with the industry in 2009.

     

    Regarded as an innovator in the rapidly-evolving and competitive industry, John Jezzini is a prominent industrial designer for cultivation and distribution systems within cannabis. Realizing the space held massive potential, he began developing proprietary cultivation methodologies. John Jezzini’s innovation led to the propagation of the strongest plants, larger yields, and market-leading profit margins.

     

    Beginning in 2011, John Jezzini has opened and operated a number of cannabis dispensaries throughout Los Angeles. In an effort to address a gap within the cannabis space, he created The High Note—a new kind of dispensary featuring a premier environment and high-end hospitality that caters to both cannabis connoisseurs and the curious.

    Giving a nod to speakeasies of the past, as well as the modern prohibition repeal of cannabis, The High Note experience is truly one of a kind. With expansion in mind, John designed the retail space as a model that can be replicated across the country in other legal cannabis markets.

     

    At Growth Network Holdings, John Jezzini and his team are building a portfolio of world-class brands, with each brand offering a unique experience and connection point with specific consumers. In addition to The High Note, the company works with Ervana, Amigo Cannabis, and Coalition.

    Unlike other companies in the industry, Growth Network Holdings’ vertically-integrated ecosystem bypasses the high costs and bandwidth gaps that often go hand-in-hand with distribution and manufacturing. Their approach, quite simply, allows them to carve out a scalable business, achieve higher margins, and create a reliable and consistent supply chain.

    Before founding Growth Network Holdings, John Jezzini worked for many years within the real estate industry. He started his career with Wells Fargo as a senior underwriter before joining The Mortgage Store Financial as the Director of Business Development. There, he managed a national sales team of over 300 employees and was responsible for over $3 billion in funding. In 2009, John co-founded Solomon One, a Los Angeles-based real estate development company that specializes in residential and commercial properties.

    Outside of his career, John is an active philanthropist who believes strongly in corporate and cultural responsibility. Throughout the growth of his companies, he has prioritized tying his brand to impactful charities. For instance, Growth Network Holdings’ brand, Ervana, has a partnership with One Tree Planted, an organization that plants one tree for every ounce of cannabis they sell.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Optimizing the Good Corporate DNA

    by Cherrie Fabillaran
    Wisdom//

    iConnectEngineers™ Conversation Series with Uli Imhoff Heine: Why Embracing Corporate Responsibility Can Lead to Corporate Growth

    by Stacey Phillips
    Community//

    5 Benefits of Corporate Philanthropy

    by Chart Westcott

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.