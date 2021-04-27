John Jezzini on How to Stay Motivated as an Entrepreneur

Motivation is one of the most interesting parts of human life, as what motivates each individual can be different. For some people, they may have a lifelong goal that helps them work through the monotony of daily life; for others, they may rely on short-term rewards that give them a boost.

As an entrepreneur, it is essential to determine what helps you to stay motivated. There will be days when it feels like you are throwing away your life, and there will be days when it feels like a vacation to go to work. No one needs help during the easy days, but the following tips can help you remain just as motivated during the toughest times.

Find Your Aspiration

When you think about what you want your life to look like in 5, 10, or 30 years, what do you imagine? Maybe you are a serial entrepreneur who owns several successful businesses and is constantly on the move. On the other hand, you might wish to have a big family and be a stay-at-home parent. Or, you could desire to travel the world with a spouse who loves adventure just as much as you do. An aspiration is our most inherent desire — the thing we would do if money was not a thought. Find what you aspire to and work toward it each day. Remind yourself of how your choices and actions today are setting you up for the life you want to live tomorrow.

Set Time Aside

If an aspiration alone is not enough to keep you motivated, or if your aspiration requires effort outside of work to get going, then set time aside for what you are really passionate about. It could be fitness, art, music, family time, a social life, or even just one day off per week. Taking regular breaks to focus on the things you truly love outside of your business is essential to feeling refreshed when you are at work.

Choose Small Rewards

Finally, if an aspiration and breaks are not enough to keep your motivation going, you might want to consider small rewards throughout the week to keep you engaged. For example, if you are an introvert who struggles through business meetings, buy yourself lunch every Friday as a reward for putting yourself out there. Or, if you are stuck in a chronic overworking-burnout cycle, put a dollar in a jar every time you set good boundaries. By establishing small rewards, you give your brain something to look forward to after some difficult work. Just be sure to choose healthy rewards, and give them sparingly to avoid rendering them meaningless.

Entrepreneurship is not for everyone, but if your heart is in your business, the tips above are sure to help you stay on track.

