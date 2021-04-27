Contributor Log In/Sign Up
John Jezzini on How to Stay Motivated as an Entrepreneur

Motivation is one of the most interesting parts of human life, as what motivates each individual can be different. For some people, they may have a lifelong goal that helps them work through the monotony of daily life; for others, they may rely on short-term rewards that give them a boost. As an entrepreneur, it […]

Motivation is one of the most interesting parts of human life, as what motivates each individual can be different. For some people, they may have a lifelong goal that helps them work through the monotony of daily life; for others, they may rely on short-term rewards that give them a boost.

As an entrepreneur, it is essential to determine what helps you to stay motivated. There will be days when it feels like you are throwing away your life, and there will be days when it feels like a vacation to go to work. No one needs help during the easy days, but the following tips can help you remain just as motivated during the toughest times.

Find Your Aspiration

When you think about what you want your life to look like in 5, 10, or 30 years, what do you imagine? Maybe you are a serial entrepreneur who owns several successful businesses and is constantly on the move. On the other hand, you might wish to have a big family and be a stay-at-home parent. Or, you could desire to travel the world with a spouse who loves adventure just as much as you do. An aspiration is our most inherent desire — the thing we would do if money was not a thought. Find what you aspire to and work toward it each day. Remind yourself of how your choices and actions today are setting you up for the life you want to live tomorrow.

Set Time Aside

If an aspiration alone is not enough to keep you motivated, or if your aspiration requires effort outside of work to get going, then set time aside for what you are really passionate about. It could be fitness, art, music, family time, a social life, or even just one day off per week. Taking regular breaks to focus on the things you truly love outside of your business is essential to feeling refreshed when you are at work.

Choose Small Rewards

Finally, if an aspiration and breaks are not enough to keep your motivation going, you might want to consider small rewards throughout the week to keep you engaged. For example, if you are an introvert who struggles through business meetings, buy yourself lunch every Friday as a reward for putting yourself out there. Or, if you are stuck in a chronic overworking-burnout cycle, put a dollar in a jar every time you set good boundaries. By establishing small rewards, you give your brain something to look forward to after some difficult work. Just be sure to choose healthy rewards, and give them sparingly to avoid rendering them meaningless.

Entrepreneurship is not for everyone, but if your heart is in your business, the tips above are sure to help you stay on track.

This article was originally published on JohnJezzini.co

    John Jezzini The High Note (1)

    John Jezzini, CEO and Founder at Growth Network Holdings

    Based out of Los Angeles, California, John Jezzini is the CEO and Founder of Growth Network Holdings. As an entrepreneur and trailblazer in the cannabis industry, he has combined his previous real estate and business experience with his expertise in cannabis cultivation to create a vertically-integrated ecosystem that continues to expand exponentially. John Jezzini possesses over a decade of experience in the cannabis space, beginning his journey with the industry in 2009.

     

    Regarded as an innovator in the rapidly-evolving and competitive industry, John Jezzini is a prominent industrial designer for cultivation and distribution systems within cannabis. Realizing the space held massive potential, he began developing proprietary cultivation methodologies. John Jezzini’s innovation led to the propagation of the strongest plants, larger yields, and market-leading profit margins.

     

    Beginning in 2011, John Jezzini has opened and operated a number of cannabis dispensaries throughout Los Angeles. In an effort to address a gap within the cannabis space, he created The High Note—a new kind of dispensary featuring a premier environment and high-end hospitality that caters to both cannabis connoisseurs and the curious.

    Giving a nod to speakeasies of the past, as well as the modern prohibition repeal of cannabis, The High Note experience is truly one of a kind. With expansion in mind, John designed the retail space as a model that can be replicated across the country in other legal cannabis markets.

     

    At Growth Network Holdings, John Jezzini and his team are building a portfolio of world-class brands, with each brand offering a unique experience and connection point with specific consumers. In addition to The High Note, the company works with Ervana, Amigo Cannabis, and Coalition.

    Unlike other companies in the industry, Growth Network Holdings’ vertically-integrated ecosystem bypasses the high costs and bandwidth gaps that often go hand-in-hand with distribution and manufacturing. Their approach, quite simply, allows them to carve out a scalable business, achieve higher margins, and create a reliable and consistent supply chain.

    Before founding Growth Network Holdings, John Jezzini worked for many years within the real estate industry. He started his career with Wells Fargo as a senior underwriter before joining The Mortgage Store Financial as the Director of Business Development. There, he managed a national sales team of over 300 employees and was responsible for over $3 billion in funding. In 2009, John co-founded Solomon One, a Los Angeles-based real estate development company that specializes in residential and commercial properties.

    Outside of his career, John is an active philanthropist who believes strongly in corporate and cultural responsibility. Throughout the growth of his companies, he has prioritized tying his brand to impactful charities. For instance, Growth Network Holdings’ brand, Ervana, has a partnership with One Tree Planted, an organization that plants one tree for every ounce of cannabis they sell.

