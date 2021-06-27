John Giorgi explains why you should take proper care of your mental health

Mental health issues affect almost 40 million Americans every year, according to the NAMI (National Alliance of Mental illness), and it impacts their wellness and wellbeing. Poor mental health is detrimental for leading a balanced and healthy life as it has an overall negative impact on emotional, psychological and social well being. Poor mental health will make you feel unhappy as you will not come to terms with your life in the way you want. Since mental health affects our everyday feelings, thinking and behavior, it influences our lives many ways. Our mental health determines our ability to make decisions, relate to others in our lives, and cope with stress.

Importance of emotional health

Since our mental health impacts our emotions, behaviors, and thoughts, it is crucial in shaping our lives. How much we enjoy our lives depends greatly on our mental health. Good emotional health gives us the energy and enthusiasm to live and enjoy life by exploring our potential to the fullest in whatever we do. Positive emotions turn us into better performers and improve productivity at work, at home, and in school, explains John Giorgi. In addition, our emotional health plays a critical role in our relationships and allows us to accept changes in life and deal with stress effectively.

Improve emotional health in your daily life

Emotional health is the sum of various components of our lifestyle. Our emotions guide us in everything we do, from mixing with people to interacting with them and our behavior with different people. It also has a direct relation to our physical health because healthy people usually have better emotional health. They feel more confident and develop a positive attitude toward life that keeps them happy by caring for their wellness and wellbeing.

Have a routine

Doing some small things can uplift our emotional health, and it is not hard to achieve. However, it is vital to have a routine in daily life that provides direction and meaning to whatever you are doing. Following a routine gives some purpose to your life and keeps you emotionally happy as you are aware of what you are doing and how it will help you achieve your life goals. In the absence of a daily routine, your life becomes like a rudderless ship, and you feel frustrated, leading to depression.

Other things to do

When you find enough sense in what you are doing, naturally, you will feel happy about achieving something, improving your emotional wellbeing. You stay in control of your life, and every achievement increases your satisfaction.

Start your day with some exercise that sets the tone for the day and prepares you to take the next steps confidently. Next, eat healthy meals at regular times and ensure a balanced diet so that the body receives adequate nutrition. Finally, take a break when you need it and open up to other people to share your thoughts and feelings to lighten your stress.

Be grateful for the good things you get in life and have a good sleep to relieve stress and boost health.