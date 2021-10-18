Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

John Gavin on Top 5 Leadership Techniques for Successful Entrepreneurs

Gaining effective leadership skills is a necessary step for becoming a better leader and manager. It is crucial for those leaders who happen to own their businesses. Knowing the proper techniques to use is necessary to lead a team effectively. This can be challenging, especially at first. But with time and practice, it is an achievable goal.  […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Gaining effective leadership skills is a necessary step for becoming a better leader and manager. It is crucial for those leaders who happen to own their businesses.

Knowing the proper techniques to use is necessary to lead a team effectively. This can be challenging, especially at first. But with time and practice, it is an achievable goal. 

Participate

The participative leadership technique allows the leader to become a member of the team. The leader remains the primary decisionmaker but also participates in sharing ideas, planning activities, and completing work-related tasks. The point is to get directly involved and not expect the workers to make all of the efforts on their own.

Participating also means encouraging other team members to participate. In the end, every worker should have equal input in managing a specific project or task.

Remove the Ego

Not every entrepreneur is an egomaniac, but the potential to become one is possible. A business leader must know that they don’t have all of the answers to solve every problem. Therefore, having a massive ego is unnecessary because every leader will make mistakes before achieving anything great.

Communicate Early

good leader is an active communicator who regularly informs the staff of important events and changes. It’s also important to communicate as early as possible during the first moments as an event develops. For instance, as a corporate event is being designed, the leader should inform the staff of its development months in advance to have enough time to prepare.

Be Transformational

A transformational leader is willing to evolve and accept significant changes to every situation. However, it’s important not to accept any suggestion and weigh the numerous benefits and risks first.

Be Observant

Good leaders will step back and observe their team from afar. This is necessary to know how effectively they work without any formal direction or supervision. An entrepreneur may spend hours researching and interviewing employees, but they will know little about them unless they see them in action.

Building leadership skills is essential for the overall smooth functioning of any business. If a leader takes the wrong approach to manage a group of workers, the workers will make all of the wrong moves to destroy the company’s reputation and undermine its value. Being a successful entrepreneur starts by knowing how to lead and applying the correct techniques.

Article originally published on JohnGavinLagunaBeach.com

    john gavin thriveglobal

    John Gavin, Software and Hardware Sales Executive

    John Gavin possesses a wide range of abilities, the most notable of which are sales and negotiating methods. He has been successful in the software and hardware sales sector for decades due to his innate ability to navigate this competitive and complicated terrain, as well as his natural charm.

    John received his B.A. in English and American History from the University of New Hampshire. Throughout his stay on college, John was extensively involved in a variety of groups and school activities, including Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America. John is also passionate about health and wellbeing, and sports have always played a significant role in his life. In college, he was a member of the Men's Lacrosse Team and competed in the NCAA National Men's Lacrosse Tournament Quarter-Finals in 1986. John also played for Orleans in the Cape Cod Summer Lacrosse League (CCL). Follow the latest news about John Gavin at his website, johngavinlagunabeach.org

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    leadership
    Community//

    9 Ways to Develop Your Leadership Skills

    by John Sema
    Anthony Lapadula
    Community//

    Anthony Lapadula – Aegis Capital – 4 Ways to Be a Leader in an Organization

    by Robert (Bob) Eide
    leader-leadership-skills-Teresa-Devine
    Community//

    Top 3 Pitfalls of Leaders and How to Avoid Them

    by Teresa Devine
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.