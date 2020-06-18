JODIE ISITT FINDS THE SILVER LININGS AMIDST THE COVID CURVEBALLS



Family and friends contracting coronavirus, having your dream wedding cancelled and homeschooling three children with additional needs could leave many people broken, but Jodie Issit not only over came these obstacles but also secured the £6,000 target she needed to release her next book.



Not one to sit back and wallow in self-pity, the children’s author, who self-funded her first book, Autism with Lola – Playing with Bourbon Badger via Autism with Love, used Kickstarter to fund book two, Lola’s Wobbly Lunchtime, which is now in production.



By asking family, friends, and contacts around the world to support her project, investment started at £15, Jodie secured the full investment so she can now get her second book to market in 2020 and can continue to teach children, and their parents, the importance of inclusion.



Jodie told me recently that, “2020 was so full of promise back in January and I was determined to get the funding I needed and then the coronavirus hit. I knew people were struggling emotionally and financial, with funds being given to the NHS, and rightly so, but I didn’t want to give up my dream, so I went ahead with the campaign as planned. The next thing I knew my sister and book illustrator had the virus and with my wedding being cancelled this summer, I wasn’t sure which way to turn next.”



“I was lucky, those around me came up trumps and the staggering £6,000 goal was reached. 2020 hasn’t been the year I planned and the pressure has been tough, but we got there and I can’t wait to see the new book. The new characters in Lola’s Wobbly Lunchtime will help show the need for disabilities to accepted and judgement left behind and I’m determined to teach children about compassion, tolerance and acceptance so thank you to everyone for their support to make my dream a reality.”



I for one am so pleased to see that Jodie’s spirit and determinate to make a difference hasn’t been dampend in the past few months and cannot wait to see what comes next for this amazing woman.

Be more Jodie is what I say.



For more information go to autismwithlovepublishing.com