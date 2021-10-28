Job hopping to get ahead?

It’s true that some employers will pay 10 to 12% more for a new hire over promoting internally (even though it takes longer and the person doesn’t have a proven track record).

With facts like these, it’s enticing to switch from career to career to move up the ladder.

But before you make the next jump, take a hard look at why you’re thinking about a change in the first place.

What’s your why?

Is it because you have an amazing opportunity to learn something new or work for the company you have always dreamed of? If yes, you may want to move forward with the transition. If the answer is no, keep reading.

Focus on a long-term solution, not a quick fix.

If you can’t get a raise, take time to ask for one before switching jobs. Unfortunately, many women fear asking for a raise for fear of looking selfish, demanding, or ruining the relationship they have with their boss. But in many cases, you won’t get what you want unless you ask for it—and this is a great place to start.



Switching jobs, in this case, is only a bandaid. It’s not that your boss doesn’t appreciate you or want you to grow in the company. It’s possible that the only thing standing between you and a raise is simply asking your boss for one. By learning to advocate for yourself, you set yourself up for success no matter what job you find yourself in.

If you were passed over for a promotion even though you’re the most qualified, consider other strategies to advance in your current role. By making no changes, you’re likely to continue getting passed over in the future. However, if you take the time to talk to your manager first and ask for their advice on how you can advance, you may find the answers you’re looking for. Then, based on that feedback, make a plan to advance.

If more vacation time, work-from-home opportunities, or other accommodations are what you’re looking for, then don’t jump ship just yet. Depending on your line of work, your boss may grant your request if you simply find a way to ask.

Advocate for yourself.

Bottom line? Jumping from job to job to get what you want works in the short term, but that’s a trend you have to keep up in the long term. And at some point, you may face employers who don’t want to hire job jumpers.

So before you leave your company out of frustration, talk to your boss. I bet you’ll be surprised what happens when you overcome your fear and ask.