Jewish Charities Making a Difference in 2021 | Allan Gindi

Many people choose to make a difference in the world by supporting charities near and dear to their hearts. In turn, these charities protect those that need it and fight to make the world a better place.

When choosing a charity, it’s essential to choose one that carries the same values that you hold close. Here are some Jewish charities that have worked to make a difference in 2021.

ALUT

The Israeli Society for Children and Adults with Autism was established back in 1974 and has become the dominant source of support and information for Israeli families with Austisc family members.

The American Jewish Committee

The American Jewish Committee was established in way back in 1906 with the goal to protect Russian Jewish. Since then, it has broadened the scope to speak in defense of Jewish people around the world.

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee has a goal of rescue, relief, recovery, and renewal. Their efforts are global, providing aid to both Jewish and non-Jewish around the world.

Women’s Spirit

Women’s Spirit has a slogan that speaks volumes: Financial Independence for Women Victims of Violence. The goal of the organization is to help women change their lives and their story through financial security.

Anti-Defamation League

The Anti-Defamation League is an activist organization dedicated explicitly to battling antisemitism on a global scale. This is an organization well known for its civil rights and anti-hate campaigns.

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPIN) was established in 1953 and is one of Israel’s largest and oldest environmental organizations. Their goal is to protect Israel’s natural resources.

Hadassah

Hadassah probably better known for its support of medical organizations. However, they are a group of female philanthropists, and likewise, support many goals.

United Jewish Community Federations

United Jewish Community Federations (UJC), also simply known as ‘the federations,’ is an organization well-known for the level of philanthropy and giving it provides. The organization’s goal is to help Jewish communities, and they know how to create the best impact with the money donated to them.

Article originally published on AllanGindi.net