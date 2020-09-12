Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Jesus Christ Is Guilty: Who Strengthens My Mental Resilience

Just because you don't see COVID 19 doesn't mean you stop breathing and just because you cannot see Jesus Christ doesn't mean you stop believing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
“God made your spirit strong and capable of being resilient to the whirlwinds of life.”

When it comes to writing about who strengthens my mental resilience, I have to say: All of my help comes from the Lord Jesus Christ, Psalm 121:1 I lift up my eyes to the hills– where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth. indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.

Depression is on the ascent during COVID 19 and it is very justifiable the COVID 19 pandemic is probably going to cause critical pressure, intellectually passionate, and even mental misery for a huge populace of the United States.

Experts are calling depression and fundamental emergency while COVID 19 cases are spiking the nation, in excess of 33% of Americans report related sadness and nervousness.

Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Romans 13

Did you realize that in the previous decade or so experts over a scope of research have and discovered that the positive commitment otherworldliness can make to psychological wellness truly make a difference?

There is evidence that individuals who have a place with a confidence faith-based network, or who hold strict or profound convictions, have better psychological wellness. In this way, the pertinence of otherworldliness is presently being perceived in courses for emotional well-being care students and practitioners.

There is evidence of service users and survivors who have likewise recognized manners by which believing in a Higher Being spiritual can add to psychological wellness and prosperity, dysfunctional behavior, and even recuperation and I am one of them.

God put you here for a reason and/or purpose, and life’s most noteworthy delight originates from knowing His arrangement for our lives. You likewise need Christ to help you consistently have peace. Be that as it may, God cherishes you, and Christ died on the cross to remove your wrongdoings. Try not to walk out on Him, yet by a basic prayer of confidence admit your wrongdoings and ask Him into your life.

The Bible for me strives to answer questions about the meaning of life, how people are connected to each other, truths about the universe, and other mysteries of human existence. Therefore, spirituality and religion for myself have been my peace source of comfort and relief from stress and have helped others also according to research to even heal our mind, body, and souls. While many use different religions and paths to find God or to express their spirituality, research has shown that those who are more religious or spiritual use their spirituality beliefs to cope with challenges in life which give to me peace and many positive benefits to my wellbeing, and health mentally, physically and emotionally!

For me, spirituality is not just a single path or belief system and there are many ways to experience spirituality and the benefits of a spiritual experience. My belief in a higher power allows me to experience a sense of connection to a higher state or a feeling of interconnectedness with humanity and nature.

My belief in Lord Jesus has helped me to find purpose and meaning and helps me to be able to explore and find answers using the Bible which helps me with getting answers for the true meaning of life and what purpose does my life serves.

My spirituality beliefs have helped me to cope with feelings of stress, depression, and anxiety and I DO NOT know what I would do without Lord Jesus! The Bible has helped me to restore hope and optimism and has helped me with having a more positive and hopeful outlook on life. The Bible has been my sense of community and support!

My dedication to God has given me less stress reactivity, greater feelings of my wellbeing, and ultimately even a decreased fear of death. Prayer works and has helped my health, greater psychological well-being, less depression, less hypertension, less stress, even during difficult storms or times, more positive feelings, and it is has a superior capability to help me to handle stress.

You will be surprised what a one-word prayer will do for your life and I know, I pray consistently and have to! What is going on around us right now wants to destroy us but God wants to bring us closer to Him and this is why prayer is my tool to win battles. I don’t know what I would do without prayer which gives me strength and faith to finish the race victorious and I have a lot to be thankful, grateful, and humble for right now especially trying this difficult journey He has led me on.

If we would all pray God will change the situation in the world and when everyone or the church prays the power of prayer changes the deceitfulness of the human heart that will and can change our world and bring peace back to us. The power of prayer makes the impossible possible and I believe that God can change any situation through prayer.

My devotion to God has given me less pressure reactivity, more noteworthy sentiments of my prosperity, and at last even a diminished dread of death.

Prayer works and has helped my wellbeing, more noteworthy mental prosperity, less wretchedness, less hypertension, less pressure, in any event, during troublesome tempests or times, more good sentiments, and it is has a better ability than help me to deal with pressure.

You will be shocked what a single word prayer will accomplish for your life and I know, I ask reliably and need to! What is happening around us right currently needs to annihilate us yet God needs to carry us closer to Him and this is the reason supplication is my device to win fights. I don’t have a clue what I would manage without supplication which invigorates me and confidence to complete the race successfully and I have a ton to be appreciative, thankful, and humble for right presently particularly attempting this troublesome excursion He has driven me on. On the off chance that we would all supplicate God will change the circumstance on the planet and when everybody or the congregation implores the intensity of petition changes the misdirection of the human heart that will and can change our reality and take harmony back to us. The intensity of the petition causes the incomprehensible conceivable and I to accept that God can change any circumstance through supplication.

So when it comes to adaption in the face of the storm, adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats, or stress I have to say Jesus Christ has been the one guilty for strengthening my mental resilience.

I thank God for sending His son, Jesus Christ, to die in my place and pay for my sin. I can never thank You enough for Your grace, mercy and love. I want to serve You with my whole heart. Please lead and direct me in the way You have for me to go, I want to be Your servant.

    Valerie Cheers Brown, Life Coach, entrepreneur, author, research writer, contributor writer, & children advocate/posture, & volunteer

    Valerie Cheers Brown, Life Coach, entrepreneur, author, research writer, contributor writer, & children advocate/posture, & volunteer

     
     
