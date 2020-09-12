Jesus Christ Is Guilty: Who Strengthens My Mental Resilience

“God made your spirit strong and capable of being resilient to the whirlwinds of life.”

When it comes to writing about who strengthens my mental resilience, I have to say: All of my help comes from the Lord Jesus Christ, Psalm 121:1 I lift up my eyes to the hills– where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth. indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.

Depression is on the ascent during COVID 19 and it is very justifiable the COVID 19 pandemic is probably going to cause critical pressure, intellectually passionate, and even mental misery for a huge populace of the United States.

Experts are calling depression and fundamental emergency while COVID 19 cases are spiking the nation, in excess of 33% of Americans report related sadness and nervousness.

Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Romans 13

Did you realize that in the previous decade or so experts over a scope of research have and discovered that the positive commitment otherworldliness can make to psychological wellness truly make a difference?

There is evidence that individuals who have a place with a confidence faith-based network, or who hold strict or profound convictions, have better psychological wellness. In this way, the pertinence of otherworldliness is presently being perceived in courses for emotional well-being care students and practitioners.

There is evidence of service users and survivors who have likewise recognized manners by which believing in a Higher Being spiritual can add to psychological wellness and prosperity, dysfunctional behavior, and even recuperation and I am one of them.

God put you here for a reason and/or purpose, and life’s most noteworthy delight originates from knowing His arrangement for our lives. You likewise need Christ to help you consistently have peace. Be that as it may, God cherishes you, and Christ died on the cross to remove your wrongdoings. Try not to walk out on Him, yet by a basic prayer of confidence admit your wrongdoings and ask Him into your life.

The Bible for me strives to answer questions about the meaning of life, how people are connected to each other, truths about the universe, and other mysteries of human existence. Therefore, spirituality and religion for myself have been my peace source of comfort and relief from stress and have helped others also according to research to even heal our mind, body, and souls. While many use different religions and paths to find God or to express their spirituality, research has shown that those who are more religious or spiritual use their spirituality beliefs to cope with challenges in life which give to me peace and many positive benefits to my wellbeing, and health mentally, physically and emotionally!

For me, spirituality is not just a single path or belief system and there are many ways to experience spirituality and the benefits of a spiritual experience. My belief in a higher power allows me to experience a sense of connection to a higher state or a feeling of interconnectedness with humanity and nature.

My belief in Lord Jesus has helped me to find purpose and meaning and helps me to be able to explore and find answers using the Bible which helps me with getting answers for the true meaning of life and what purpose does my life serves.

My spirituality beliefs have helped me to cope with feelings of stress, depression, and anxiety and I DO NOT know what I would do without Lord Jesus! The Bible has helped me to restore hope and optimism and has helped me with having a more positive and hopeful outlook on life. The Bible has been my sense of community and support!

My dedication to God has given me less stress reactivity, greater feelings of my wellbeing, and ultimately even a decreased fear of death. Prayer works and has helped my health, greater psychological well-being, less depression, less hypertension, less stress, even during difficult storms or times, more positive feelings, and it is has a superior capability to help me to handle stress.

You will be surprised what a one-word prayer will do for your life and I know, I pray consistently and have to! What is going on around us right now wants to destroy us but God wants to bring us closer to Him and this is why prayer is my tool to win battles. I don’t know what I would do without prayer which gives me strength and faith to finish the race victorious and I have a lot to be thankful, grateful, and humble for right now especially trying this difficult journey He has led me on.

If we would all pray God will change the situation in the world and when everyone or the church prays the power of prayer changes the deceitfulness of the human heart that will and can change our world and bring peace back to us. The power of prayer makes the impossible possible and I believe that God can change any situation through prayer.

So when it comes to adaption in the face of the storm, adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats, or stress I have to say Jesus Christ has been the one guilty for strengthening my mental resilience.

I thank God for sending His son, Jesus Christ, to die in my place and pay for my sin. I can never thank You enough for Your grace, mercy and love. I want to serve You with my whole heart. Please lead and direct me in the way You have for me to go, I want to be Your servant.

