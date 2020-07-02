Jesse Neo Shares 3 Ways To Relieve Stress Using The Power of Music

There’s no doubt that music has a soothing power that can help you relax and feel calm. It has a positive impact on both your mental and physical health and this forms the basis for music therapy, a type of therapy that is becoming increasingly popular. However, Jesse Neo believes that by just making music a part of your daily life, you can relax your mind and get rid of stress on your own – and he’s right.

For those who are unaware, Jesse Neo is a 23-years-old singer-songwriter, music producer, and DJ hailing from Australia. He is also the founder of Gemtracks, an online marketplace for beats producers to sell and purchase original beats directly. According to Jesse, music has soothing powers that can help us heal and overcome some of the most stressful times and situations. He believes that music can be a great partner, especially during these turbulent times where we are restricted within the four walls of our homes.

The 23-year-old has share 3 ways in which you can use the power of music to help you relieve stress:

Starting Your Day With Music

It is often said that how you start your morning sets the tone for the rest of the day. By incorporating music in your morning routine, you can set a positive and happy tone for your day. You can either wake up and start stressing over your workload immediately, or you can soothe yourself first by listening to the type of music you like and prepare a to-do list simultaneously to make your day more productive.

Jesse believes that everyone should remember that you are in-charge and you can make your day a low-stress one and even completely stress-free. Choose a soothing genre – like jazz or acoustic music, that will make you feel calm and ensure you are working at a comfortable pace. You can also go for something like pop music that wants to make you sing along as this can lighten up your mood.

Listening to Music While Studying or Working

Working or even studying at home or public space can be quite difficult as you are in the midst of distractions. If not anything, then your negative thoughts surround you and get the best of you when you are trying to focus.

According to Jesse, at such times, it is best to disconnect yourself from the outside world by plugging in your headphones. Create a playlist of your favourite songs or listen to music without lyrics – whatever helps you reduce those negative feelings and focus on work.

Create Your Own Music

Perhaps the best way to reduce to relieve stress is by creating your own music, especially if you are musically inclined. Like Jesse, you could also create your own beat or song. If not that, you can learn to an instrument like guitars or drums and play your favourite songs. Such activities keep you engaged and also keep your mind off stressful things.

“Both playing and creating music is fun and interesting, so it does not matter which way you do it – what matters is you enjoy it to the fullest,” Jesse says, adding that this is what keeps him going even during his toughest times.

It is imperative you manage stress effectively without postponing it, as stress can have detrimental effects on both your physical and mental health. Music can play a significant role in stress management, but only if you know how to make full use of it.