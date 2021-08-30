Jenna DeFord Guides Parents on Their Alternative Path to Parenthood

Starting a family is the dream of many. As the next chapter of life begins, some will, unfortunately, face difficulties along the way.

Infertility is a delicate subject, one that should be talked about a lot more. According to the CDC, around six percent of women from the age bracket of fifteen to forty-four in the United States deal with infertility issues within the first year of trying to conceive. About twelve percent of them will be faced with difficulties when carrying their pregnancy to term.

While it feels like a big weight to carry, a struggle that no one else can relate to, it is not.

Jenna DeFord, president of the Guidance Agency, struggled herself with infertility. Having experienced first-hand the complexities and hardships associated with trying to conceive, she knows how frustrating it can be. She is now on a mission to help others that are facing the same situation. She founded her surrogacy agency in order to support and empower whoever is needing guidance on their journey.

The professionals that make up her team all have experience in the industry and not all of them have been pleasant. That is why they understand the people who come to them. They themselves know how frustrating it is. It is a journey that takes care and support. Being armed with knowledge and a community around you who can not only guide you but understand what the process is like can make a world of difference.

“Trust is the most important aspect of this process. Every team member of our agency has been through the trauma of infertility and everyone knows how painful it is”, says the agency.

Although having endured difficult experiences, they see this as a positive. Empowering women can be done in many ways and treating the ones that reach out to their agency with warmth, compassion, and sensitivity is one of them.

Surrogacy is not the conventional pregnancy experience, especially for people who wish to carry their baby to term themselves, but it welcomes parenthood nonetheless. For individuals or couples who consider this option, having the right advice and counsel is crucial before going ahead with the decision. Talking to a surrogacy professional gives a better understanding of what to expect from this process and whether or not it is a good fit. It is a sensitive road to navigate and comes with its own challenges.

That is why Jenna focused on creating a community of support that continues to grow. A safe space where anyone from any background can feel at ease and get the information and education they need without judgment.

Finding an agency that understands how stressful the process is and knows how to guide you through it can ultimately make this path to parenthood a joyous experience. Every surrogate or donor, as well as intended parents, has different desires that need to be met accordingly and with great care.

With infertility, every situation is different but each one is as important. At the Guidance Agency, you’re more than a patient – you’re family.