Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Jenna DeFord Guides Parents on Their Alternative Path to Parenthood

Starting a family is the dream of many. As the next chapter of life begins, some will, unfortunately, face difficulties along the way.  Infertility is a delicate subject, one that should be talked about a lot more. According to the CDC, around six percent of women from the age bracket of fifteen to forty-four in […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Starting a family is the dream of many. As the next chapter of life begins, some will, unfortunately, face difficulties along the way. 

Infertility is a delicate subject, one that should be talked about a lot more. According to the CDC, around six percent of women from the age bracket of fifteen to forty-four in the United States deal with infertility issues within the first year of trying to conceive. About twelve percent of them will be faced with difficulties when carrying their pregnancy to term. 

While it feels like a big weight to carry, a struggle that no one else can relate to, it is not. 

Jenna DeFord, president of the Guidance Agency, struggled herself with infertility. Having experienced first-hand the complexities and hardships associated with trying to conceive, she knows how frustrating it can be. She is now on a mission to help others that are facing the same situation. She founded her surrogacy agency in order to support and empower whoever is needing guidance on their journey.  

The professionals that make up her team all have experience in the industry and not all of them have been pleasant. That is why they understand the people who come to them. They themselves know how frustrating it is. It is a journey that takes care and support. Being armed with knowledge and a community around you who can not only guide you but understand what the process is like can make a world of difference.

“Trust is the most important aspect of this process. Every team member of our agency has been through the trauma of infertility and everyone knows how painful it is”, says the agency. 

Although having endured difficult experiences, they see this as a positive. Empowering women can be done in many ways and treating the ones that reach out to their agency with warmth, compassion, and sensitivity is one of them. 

Surrogacy is not the conventional pregnancy experience, especially for people who wish to carry their baby to term themselves, but it welcomes parenthood nonetheless. For individuals or couples who consider this option, having the right advice and counsel is crucial before going ahead with the decision. Talking to a surrogacy professional gives a better understanding of what to expect from this process and whether or not it is a good fit. It is a sensitive road to navigate and comes with its own challenges. 

That is why Jenna focused on creating a community of support that continues to grow. A safe space where anyone from any background can feel at ease and get the information and education they need without judgment. 

Finding an agency that understands how stressful the process is and knows how to guide you through it can ultimately make this path to parenthood a joyous experience. Every surrogate or donor, as well as intended parents, has different desires that need to be met accordingly and with great care. 

With infertility, every situation is different but each one is as important. At the Guidance Agency, you’re more than a patient – you’re family. 

    Nadya Rousseau, Entrepreneur | Writer | Producer at Alter New Media

    A storyteller since childhood, Nadya Rousseau worked as a professional actor, freelance journalist, and multimedia producer before pivoting to digital marketing and business development.

    To date, Nadya has worked with clients ranging from startups, to nationally recognized law firms, to nonprofits, to entertainers and more. In late 2016, Nadya founded a purpose-forward global digital marketing & PR agency, Alter New Media. The agency has its own influencer board, representing influencers worldwide. Nadya also has a best-selling Instagram growth and management service, Instagram Rockstar, that since its launch on the "Fiverr PRO" platform late 2017, has serviced over 200 customers. Verticals served range from tech, fashion/beauty, cannabis, consumer, professional services, and many more.

    Nadya's opinions on business, entrepreneurship, and marketing have been featured in Forbes, American Express Open Forum, Voyage LA and Honeysuckle Magazine.

    Nadya has additionally partnered with several influential social media campaigns, including The Nylon Project’s fashion initiative “#Itcanbeyou” to raise awareness about the homelessness epidemic and is highly active with nonprofit organizations via the creation of "purposeful partnerships" via ANM. Alter New Media is an in-kind partner for StartOut, the nation's largest organization serving LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

    Through her storytelling-based strategies, Nadya has successfully taken her clients’ social media reach from non-existent to in the thousands, landing them new customers, partnerships, and revenue. Her purpose? To help her clients achieve their business goals while also making a difference in the world.

    For Thrive, Nadya covers entrepreneurship and lifestyle.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    10 Things About Infertility I Wish Someone Had Told Me

    by Melissa Miles Mccarter
    //

    The Fertility Journey

    by Dr. Beth McAvey
    Community//

    Finding Support When Struggling with Secondary Infertility

    by Kate Davies
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.