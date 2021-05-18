Jaymie Tarshis is Inspiring Female Entrepreneurs Through Her Work

Meet, Jaymie Tarshis, highly sought-after marketing strategist, entrepreneur, and speaker. Since 2014, Jaymie has managed over one million dollars in Facebook ad spend, and is passionate about helping impact-driven entrepreneurs market and grow their business. Her campaigns have helped them to sell-out online webinars, launched books onto Amazon best-sellers list, and generated over 100,000 leads across a variety of industries. As a featured speaker on many online summits and podcasts, including top-rated Entrepreneur on Fire with John Lee Dumas, Jaymie has made it her mission to deliver knowledge to those ready to make more of an impact in the world. We sat down with Jaymie to talk about her journey so far.

Q: Thanks again for taking the time to share your advice. First things first, though, I am sure readers

would love to learn more about you. Can you share a bit about your backstory and how you got to where you are today?

Jaymie: I started out in digital marketing 8 years ago in a corporate marketing position. It was at that job I was able to learn a lot of my foundational skills around using social media and advertising to grow an online business. While I loved the work I did, I desired a way to help more business owners and make a bigger impact and that’s what initially led me to quitting my 9-5 to take the leap into entrepreneurship. I spent the next few years freelancing and offering a handful of marketing services, but when I discovered how powerful and cost effective Facebook ads were for driving results for small business owners, I quickly niched down and decided to go all in mastering that one thing. That’s how I became known as the Facebook Ads Queen and was able to create a successful ad agency serving hundreds of business owners. After doing that for a few years, I decided to make the pivot last year to start offering consulting and digital courses instead and now I’m fortunate enough to spend my days teaching other entrepreneurs how to run their own ads so they can take control of their marketing while growing their impact + income.

Q: How has becoming an entrepreneur improved the overall quality of your life?

Jaymie: Becoming an entrepreneur has improved the quality of my life in many ways. It’s given me time and money freedom. It’s helped me grow into a better person and leader. And most importantly, it’s given me a sense of purpose and that I don’t believe I could have found staying at a 9-5 job.

Q: What does success mean to you?

Jaymie: I define success by how much impact I’m able to make in other people’s lives as well as the ability to create a business that actively supports my lifestyle.

Q: What is one of the biggest decisions you’ve made that has shaped the trajectory of your life?

Jaymie: Leaving my corporate job at the age of 22 to start my own business with no business degree and very little knowledge of how to start a business is definitely one of the biggest decisions that has shaped the trajectory of my life. It taught me that I am resilient, courageous, and with the right mindset I can accomplish anything I set my mind to.

Q: How did you come up with the ideas for your business, and what are the key steps you have taken to grow it?

Jaymie: I originally came up with the idea to start my business after watching a video on Youtube of Marie Forleo. In the video she talked about the concept of how anything is “figureoutable” and I immediately took that to heart and started looking for other entrepreneurs who were able to build businesses around marketing & serving others with their unique skills. Seeing that other people online were able to do it gave me the confidence that I could do it as well. Some key steps I’ve taken to grow are 1) getting super clear on who I want to help & how I could best serve them instead of trying to be everything to everyone 2) niching down and mastering one skill that I could become known for, which has created a flood of referrals and helped me establish my authority 3) Investing in coaches, experts, and programs to help me uplevel at various stages of my business.

Q: You appear to be someone who is very cool, calm and collected – am I right in assuming this? If so, how has this helped you in both your personal and professional life?

Jaymie: For the most part, yes. I graduated high school a year early and finished college by the age of 20 so I was forced to mature and learn how to deal with my emotions from a very young age. It’s helped me in both my business and personal life to think more clearly under moments of pressure and avoid making decisions based on emotion that don’t truly serve my long term vision.

Q: In your experience, what are the defining qualities of an effective leader? How can leaders and

aspiring leaders take their leadership skills to the next level?

Jaymie: I admire leaders who are confident, humble, and not afraid to do things differently than how they’ve always been done. One thing I believe can help anyone take their leadership skills to the next level is to welcome and embrace growth and challenges because we can always be improving, learning, and becoming better leaders.

Q: What is the single best piece of advice you have ever received, and what piece of advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

Jaymie: Be patient, trust in the process, and never give up. Entrepreneurship is a journey and though things might not always go as planned, they always work out for the better and half the battle is just staying in the game. Also, never forget your WHY and the bigger vision – it’s the one thing that will keep you going whenever the road gets too bumpy.

Entrepreneurship is challenging, but it is also the most fun and rewarding work you can experience. To learn more from Jaymie, visit her website or check out her Instagram for valuable content and inspiration.