Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Jay Schwartz: Social Media Addictions

Jay Schwartz asks an important question about social media and marital woes. Does social media contribute to divorce? Marriage could start to fail for any number of reasons. Married couples may now face challenges from something unheard of decades ago: social media. Social media platforms provide many benefits, and people using social media could engage […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Jay Schwartz asks an important question about social media and marital woes. Does social media contribute to divorce? Marriage could start to fail for any number of reasons. Married couples may now face challenges from something unheard of decades ago: social media. Social media platforms provide many benefits, and people using social media could engage in business activities, find information about health concerns, and more. Unfortunately, a social media addiction could put significant strains on marriages.

Social media and marital woes

A spouse that seems to communicate and engage more with people on social media may create problems. Spending too much time on social media could leave a partner feeling neglected. Jealousy and distrust may develop, which might contribute to tension and arguments. A relationship could degrade even further if attention remains focused on a “social media life.”

Unfortunately, someone who suffers from social media addictions might not easily stop such behavior. Since smartphones and tablets afford social media access anywhere, any time, and any place, curtailing behavior may become difficult. So might repairing an increasingly damaged marital relationship.

A lack of communication, drifting apart, and embracing new interests are all things that might harm a marriage. Several root causes may lead to such troubles, and social media activities could be among them. When social media behavior creates enormous problems in a marriage, the spouses might be on a path towards a divorce rooted in irreconcilable differences. Spouses may try to work their disagreements and problems out. However, there may come the point where it is too late. Read more from my blog here.
Jay Schwartz is an attorney and the owner of the Schwartz Law Firm PC, Michigan.

    Jay A. Schwartz Partner.

    Jay A. Schwartz, Attorney at Schwartz Law Firm, P.C.

    Jay Schwartz attorney is the owner of Schwartz Law Firm PC, Michigan. After graduating in 1988 from Michigan University with a BA in Political Science, Jay Schwartz later graduated Wayne State University of Law with a JD degree. A member of the prestigious "Michigan State Bar Association"  & "Oakland County Bar Association, Jay A. Schwartz also is an advocate in the Million Dollar Advocate Forum.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images
    Technology and Humanity//

    From Cyberbullying to FOMO, Here’s How Parents Can Help Their Children Use Social Media in a Healthy Way

    by Common Sense Media
    Smartphone on colorful background
    Wisdom//

    Here’s How Social Media Could Be Killing Your Sex Drive

    by SheKnows
    Community//

    Social Media & The Mind

    by Addison Martin Cooper

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.