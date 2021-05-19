Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Jason Nemes On The Qualities That Define A Successful Entrepreneur

Becoming a successful entrepreneur doesn’t just happen overnight. Fear of failure of is one reason that many entrepreneurs fall by the wayside. Successful entrepreneurs view failure as a positive experience – something to learn from and overcome in the future. All entrepreneurs inevitably make mistakes along the path to success. But what matters most is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Jason Nemes
Jason Nemes

Becoming a successful entrepreneur doesn’t just happen overnight. Fear of failure of is one reason that many entrepreneurs fall by the wayside. Successful entrepreneurs view failure as a positive experience – something to learn from and overcome in the future. All entrepreneurs inevitably make mistakes along the path to success. But what matters most is that you own your failures and take full responsibility for the knock-backs and move forward quickly.

In the entrepreneur world, it’s common to have a typical grass to grace story, and for Jason Nemes, he almost didn’t grab the opportunity that would change his life. Jason Nemes saw many things that motivated him from a young age. He saw many of his schoolmates in flashy cars with their wealthy parents. It sparked curiosity in Jason, and all that fueled his drive to be successful no matter how difficult it got. With that experience, the mindset to be a successful man was already ingrained in his mind. He began working hard to achieve the lifestyle he truly desired.

His personal brand, Tattedprezzz, is well-known for motivational talks, health and wellness coaching, life coaching, and business consulting. Jason’s success is enviable, and he never withholds information from anybody willing to follow his steps to achieve the same.

Working smart, finding the right people to get the work done and doing more with less are all keys to being a successful entrepreneur. Unfortunately, they are not guarantees. You have to be realistic — not every business succeeds.

Sometimes the concept just wasn’t right or the competition was tougher than anticipated. Oftentimes, completely unforeseeable situations occur, ruining your forward momentum. You have to be prepared to fail, but more importantly, not be afraid of failing said Jason Nemes.

Even the richest, most experienced entrepreneurs cannot be good at everything! All entrepreneurs require a team of people around them that complement their skills. The real skill is not only hiring the best possible team to support you, it’s about hiring people who share your vision and passion. By inspiring and investing in your team, not only will they succeed but the business itself will too.

Jason Nemes is not just another businessman who only cares about his bottom line. It’s beyond that for him, and that is what he attributes his success to. “My overall knowledge about the industry has helped me set myself apart. I also care immensely about my team and clients that I focus solely on achieving the best results more than anything else,” he says. “The challenges and obstacles abound, but I always find a way to trump them because my goals and what they mean to me keep me going,” Jason adds.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Why Losing $3 Million in 24 Hours Was a Gift

by Yakup Özkardes-Cheung
Community//

The Self-Made Millionaire Who’s Helping Entrepreneurs Through His Higher Status Program: Meet Jason Capital

by Sergio Centeno
Community//

Brian Covey who is empowering people through stories

by Alexander Maxwell
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.