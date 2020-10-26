I started the Challenge last August after I happened to see the booklet in the lounge where I was taking lunch. I took it and read it, and I enjoyed reading about the experiences other people had. I was almost 200 pounds, and I’m only getting older. My hips were bothering me, and it was getting tougher to stand in one place at work. I decided I needed to get more active to help my bones and my health.

I started actually going for walks and taking bike rides with my family. I started an exercise program at home where I do Tae Bo three days a week. I also do a stationary bike twice a week.

I started to feel more energetic. I felt like I wanted to get out there in the world, whereas I didn’t before. I just stayed at home. Now, as a family, we’re always out doing something. This summer was my biggest summer ever: We road-tripped to Grand Portage, which is close to the Canada border. We went to the state park there, and then on the way back, we stopped and visited other state parks and waterfalls — places where we could walk and be in nature. I love being out in nature now, I want to be outside as much as I can. I’m always doing something in my yard now: taking care of my plants, and then when we have windstorms, raking and keeping things looking nice.

In addition to the exercise, I started eating right. I only eat three meals a day, and they’re much smaller portions. When I first started eating better, I was unsure about that choice. I figured I’d probably be hungry. The first couple of weeks I had some cravings, but then after that, I stopped being so hungry. I cut out junk food completely. No chips and pretzels, even though I like chips and pretzels. Cut out the Mountain Dew. I eat in a nine-hour window: I start around my first break at 9:00 a.m., and then I eat dinner before 6:00 p.m. This will continue to be my new lifestyle, because it really works well for me. I have lost 45 pounds.

I have inspired my daughter to join us in the plan of eating in the nine-hour window, and only eating smaller meals, and limiting the snacks. She’s lost about 15 pounds. I hope using the Thrive ZP App inspires her to make Better Choices in her life and to think about others. She’s a good person, and I hope that as she continues feeling better and better about herself.

—Jane Wells, Supercenter #1634; Little Falls, MN; $5K Winner

