Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

It’s time we had a new conversation about toxic motherhood

For Daughters Of Difficult Mothers

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Showing the distance between a mother and her child

It’s coming up to Mother’s Day weekend a time of gifts, flowers, and cards to show mum how much you care, and how great she is, but what if you struggle in your relationship with your mother? How do you cope then?

As a psychotherapist and fellow survivor, I work with women who have difficult relationships with their mothers to recover from the trauma and to lead happier lives. I believe it’s time we started a new conversation around toxic parenting and how we can be emotionally wounded by our mothers, and this is my contribution.

When I talk to my clients about their relationships with their mothers there are several similarities that make up a difficult or toxic relationship, here’s what I found women I work with experienced:

  • Lack of praise as a child and adult
  • Mum is overly critical
  • Mum’s needs and wants comes first
  • Role-reversals, where we parent our parent
  • Isolation from friends and family for you and her
  • Boundaries between you are blurry and you may have little privacy even as an adult
  • Your needs for emotional security, safety, and to be heard aren’t met
  • There is gaslighting and denial
  • Nothing you do is good enough
  • Constant comparison and competition with others
  • Mum erodes your relationship with your siblings if you have them

These difficulties can feel normalised as it is all we have experienced since we were very small, it may have taken you until your teens or later to realise not every mother is like this.

This toxicity exists on a spectrum with some women experiencing mild difficulties and others outright physical, mental, emotional, and sexual abuse.

The problem is our relationship (or lack of) with our mother is foundational in helping us to understand ourselves and our place in the world. Her words and actions are internalised by us into our core beliefs about who we are and how we should show up in the world. These beliefs can affect areas like work, sex, relationships and money.

For example, if all we hear is criticism, we learn to have a strong inner critic who can silence and censor us so we struggle to express ourselves, say ‘No’, or have any boundaries.

If we learn to accept a certain level of aggression or emotional turmoil in our relationship with mum, we are more likely to tolerate it in our romantic relationships. We know there is a link between toxic parenting and women experiencing relationships that involve domestic violence and abuse.

What I am saying is what we learn about ourselves from mum becomes our beliefs, which become our feelings, which become our actions.

Belief > Feeling > Action

My work, and this conversation is about beginning to repair the damage, to replace those toxic beliefs with supportive ones through meditation techniques, inner child work, education, awareness, and empowerment.

I do this by offering a safe and supportive space, for women to explore these difficulties and to be part of a community which understands and doesn’t stigmatise them for not worshipping at the altar of the perfect mother.

This Mother’s Day I want you to know:

  • It’s okay to want to distance yourself from your mum
  • Buying gifts to keep the peace doesn’t make you a hypocrite
  • There are other women who feel the same way you do
  • Abuse is not okay, and it’s not your fault
  • You don’t have to take responsibility for mum’s feelings or reactions
    Charlotte Pardy

    Charlotte Pardy MA Cert Soc Sci Dip mBACP Reg, Psychotherapist at The Meditative Counsellor

    As a fellow survivor and qualified registered psychotherapist, I help women with difficult mothers feel better about themselves by providing a safe space for them to heal from their trauma and pain. My articles are dedicated to my thoughts, experiences and work in helping women to heal from their mother wounds and assisting women to find healthy support networks. I strongly believe that I have a duty to share my knowledge to empower women like you, to improve your mental health and wellbeing through holding a safe space for you to heal, providing therapy to hear you, so you can understand yourself, and education to give you the tools to empower yourself.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    In a healthy relationship both people feel respected and heard by the other even if there are moments when they disagree or have different viewpoints.
    Community//

    5 Ways To Optimize Mental Wellness During Stressful Family Gatherings, With Tess Brigham

    by A.N. Gibson
    //

    An Intro to the Mother-Daughter Relationship

    by Elisabetta Franzoso
    Community//

    A book that sparks a movement means “the change we seek is possible,” an interview with authors Sara Connell & Karen C.L. Anderson

    by Sara Connell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.